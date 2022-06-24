Betty June Hill, age 83 of Clare, formerly of Romeo, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at MyMichigan Medical Center in Alma. Betty was born the daughter of the late Columbus and Gracie (Prater) Hembree on June 3, 1939 in LaFollette, Tennessee. She was united in marriage to Carl David Hill in 1956 with him predeceasing her on May 2, 2015. Betty had been born and raised in Tennessee; she was a first generation Michigander but still held a special place in her heart for Tennessee. Following her husband’s service to our Country in the Navy he had taken a job with General Motors which brought them to Michigan. Following his retirement she and Carl moved to Clare to enjoy retirement. They loved spending time together, especially trips to Arizona. Betty loved taking trips to the Casino.

Betty is survived by her daughters Dianna Hill-Young and Debbie Hill-Keegan; her sister Barbara Daugherty; grandchildren, Andrea Neely, Jaime Neely Dodge, Sean Neely, Jonathan Neely, Joshua Neely, Christopher Young and Briea Young; great grandchildren Joshua Stiltner, Kyle Dodge, Cailin Neely, Ethan Robson, Alexa Dodge, Kody Dodge, Aidan Prior and Violet Neely.

Services and burial will take place on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 12:30 P.M. at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com