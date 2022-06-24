Judy Ann Schaaf, age 78 of Perry passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family. A funeral service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel, 203 E. First North St., Laingsburg, MI 48848. Dr. Tom Rundel will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Judy was born December 11, 1943 in Clare County, Michigan to the late Ernest and Janice (Schaaf) Kleinhardt. She attended Harrison High School. She married the love of her life Carl Schaaf on May 25, 1963. They moved to the Perry/Laingsburg area in October of 1966. Judy was a homemaker, raising their children while supporting Carl who worked at Oldsmobile and ran their farm. She adored her family and was happiest when spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved traveling, watching MSU sports, playing slot machines, and gardening. Over the years they enjoyed many summers and holidays at The Schaaf Family Ranch on Lake of the Pines, otherwise known as Doc and Tom Lake.

Judy is survived by her husband, Carl; her children: Holly (Brian) Hart, Kurt (Kayla) Schaaf, and her daughter-in-law, Kim Schaaf. Her grandchildren: Nicole (Patrick) Justice, Sam (Dan) Schaaf-Shepherd, Megan Hart, Scott (Courtney Faynor) Hart, and Grace and Emily Schaaf. Her great-grandchildren: Keira and Patrick Justice II, Colten Mann and Kyron Cook, Sofia, Aiden, and Mila Hart, Karl Schaaf-Shepherd, and her ninth great-grandchild, Lucas, is expected in November. Her Kleinhardt siblings: Barb Atkinson and Joan Burton, as well as, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Ernest and Janice Kleinhardt; her son, Karl Schaaf (KL); her siblings: Ben Kleinhardt, Dorothy Garver, David Kleinhardt (infant) and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law; Jim and Dixie Schaaf.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kesem at MSU https://donate.kesem.org/team/382209 or at St. Jude Research Hospital at stjude.org. in her name.

