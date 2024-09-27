Bicyclist killed in drunk hit and run near Pullman

Jordan Wilcox

Assistant Publisher

On Thursday, September 19th, at 10:16 pm, 50-year-old, Tracey Lynn Decker was fatally struck by an SUV while riding her bicycle on 111th Avenue near 55th Street in Lee Township.

Luckily, Decker’s teenage daughter was riding with her at the time and remained perfectly safe. She was able to call the authorities and give them a description of the SUV. She was later picked up from the scene by a relative.

Shortly after, Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, and although they did attempt live-saving measures, Decker was pronounced dead on arrival.

Later on, investigators were able to identify 40-year-old, Joel Rojas-Chanito as the driver of the SUV.

Rojas-Chanito admitted to driving both before and after the accident. He told investigators that he had been drinking all throughout the day, then left his home to get more alcohol.

He was on his way back from the store, heading eastbound on 111th, when he struck Decker.

He said he refused to stop and help her, and instead went home to continue drinking until he fell asleep, and police came to his house.

Rojas-Chanito was arraigned on Monday, September 23rd, at the Allegan County Courthouse. He faces charges of OWI causing death (operating while intoxicated), failing to stop at the scene of a fatal crash when at fault, and driving with a suspended license.

His bond has been set at $50,000 and he is scheduled to be back in court for a probable cause conference on October 3rd.