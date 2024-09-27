Lee Township man faces 33 felonies for child porn

Jordan Wilcox

Assistant Publisher

Casey Allen Letts, a 33-year-old man from Lee Township faces 33 felony charges related to uploading and receiving child sexually explicit material, according to a press release from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 16th, the Michigan State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a person who was actively uploading and receiving child sexually abusive material.

Later on, the State Police transferred the case to the Allegan County Sheriff’s ICAC, who through further investigation, was able to identify Letts as the perpetrator.

The Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is charging Letts with 33 felonies, including criminal sexual conduct, aggravated child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

He was arraigned September 10th and has since posted a $30,000 cash/surety bond.

He is due back in court, this Thursday, September 26th, for a probable cause hearing, and later on October 2nd, for a preliminary examination.