Bicyclist killed on Christmas night in Gun Plain Twp.

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

A day that many consider to be one of the most joyous of the year took a tragic turn in Gun Plain Township on Christmas night.

On Thursday, Dec. 25, a 52-year-old Plainwell-area man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the Wayland Post responded at approximately 7:15 p.m. to a vehicle-versus-bicycle crash on 10th Street south of Miller Road, north of the city of Plainwell.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old man from Kalamazoo, was not injured and was cooperative with investigators, police said.

MSP reported that both the vehicle and the bicycle were traveling northbound at the time of the crash.

Heavy fog was present in the area, and the bicycle did not have lights, according to police.

Authorities said no impairment is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.