Otsego Library hosts ‘Reading is Snow Much Fun’ program

A snowy seal cave (bottom right) is one of the fun features for the Reading is Snow Much Fun program at the Otsego District Library. (Photo provided)

The Reading is Snow Much Fun program runs through Saturday, Jan. 24. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

For more than a decade, patrons of the Otsego District Library have been treated each winter to the annual early literacy fundraiser, which has transformed the library into immersive, storybook-inspired experiences featuring themes such as Charlotte’s Web, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and Candyland.

That tradition continues this year, albeit with a slightly different approach, as ODL presents “Reading Is Snow Much Fun.”

The winter fundraiser—which opened Monday, Dec. 22, and runs for four weeks, puts the focus on hands-on early literacy activities designed as a mini children’s museum-style experience.

As in past years, the event supports the library’s children’s collection, with patrons asked to make a donation to participate.

“This winter’s early literacy fundraiser is designed to encourage play, exploration and a love of reading,” library officials said in a press release. “Families are invited to return each week to discover new activities and experiences.”

For this year’s fundraiser, each donation includes a peppermint and the chance to add a cotton ball to a giant snowman display inside the library.

The four-week event features rotating activities that change weekly, including a new craft, a fine motor activity and a large motor activity.

A different scavenger hunt will also be offered each week, beginning with a Star Wars-themed hunt during the opening week.

Interactive learning boards will focus on The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats, the science of snowflakes and Arctic animals.

Children can also play inside an igloo built with magnetic Snowy Gobidex blocks, explore a wintry early literacy center and enjoy an Arctic-themed puppet show.

Additional features include a snowy seal cave and a photo booth with three singing snowmen.

Library staff encourage families to return each week to experience new crafts and activities throughout the fundraiser.

The early literacy fundraiser has become a winter tradition at ODL, often drawing new families into the library during a time of year when indoor activities are especially welcome.

Past fundraisers have centered around classic children’s literature and pop-culture favorites, with library staff and volunteers transforming the program room into interactive spaces for families to enjoy.

“The goal of the event is to get children excited about reading while providing a fun, welcoming space for families during the winter months,” library officials said in the release.

The fundraiser is made possible through the support of local businesses and community members who serve as sponsors each year.

Sponsors for this year’s event include At the Master’s Feet Ministry, B & C Trophy, Berkshire Hathaway – Chuck Kinnane, Edward Jones – Ginger Titus, Endless Destinations, LLC, The Friends of the Otsego Library, Friendship Wesleyan Church, Full Circle Plumbing Services, Library Board Member Eileen Lane, McEwen Law Office, MillAssist Services, Old Mill Brewpub & Grill, Safari Circuits, Tom and Diana Gilmer, and Winkel Funeral Home.

Library staff invite families to bring friends and enjoy the winter fun while supporting early literacy.

For more information about “Reading Is Snow Much Fun” or other programs at the Otsego District Library, visit otsegolibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.