By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Intersections of

Angles

What a gloomy dirge this has been! Who would turn light to dark? Dark-sky advocates, who claim we can use that inversion, conversion, diversion … Sun and stars, that’s it.

All light we know emerges from fires fueled inside our suns so how come not our more daunting daughters?

So what then is lightning? Are bioluminescent fireflies, anglerfish, jellyfish, even glowing platypi, neon, ultraviolet all just disturbed electrons?

“In the beginning,” saith one Genesis version, “when God created the heavens and the earth, the earth was a formless void and darkness covered the face of the deep, while a wind from God swept over the face of the waters. “Then God said, “Let there be light” and there was light.”

“In the beginning was the Word,” reads John 1:1, but the New Testament is different. We’ll get to that.

So first God bifurcated earth and heaven. Split things and gave them names.

Earth was a formless void means heaven was already shaped and organized maybe? There cannot be darkness without light, on and on …

Can atoms, once the smallest known particles, be split now sans chain reactions? Was the wind a gust, zephyr, gale …? Who controls those? Read and re-read bi-bull that’s what you get.

Wordsworth must have liked John better. “Come grow old with me. The best is yet to come,” is epithet to “In the beginning …” The books bracket and are complete in and of themselves, though loopholes can be found.

The news ties our nooses as we most struggle to escape it. The scriptures constrict but still free many. Scribes of all tribes find medicine, healthy or other. Still, no excuse.

In turn we impose our own orders, patterns, intersection of angles. Who first drew or pictured lines between stars? Long-exposure photography is another way to skin that cat. But we digress. Or where were we in the first place?

Truths & Myths

In today’s world (as opposed to yesterday’s? Tomorrow’s) stress and uncertainties pressing, all pine for comic relief as our last reed of comfort and stability.

So it was reassuring read the Bigfoot Society has reported six recent sightings in northeast Ohio, not far from the Michigan border. Every time I cross this divide, I regret it.

The Buckeye state to date boasts 331 purported sightings to 226. More than we have actual wolverines. Our institutions of higher learning need more NIL money to sign the 4- and 5-star bigfeet needed to compete.

Varied native American tribes, including our own Anishnaabe, view Sasquatch or Bigfoot as a spirit and/or relative who brings honesty through the Sacred Seven Teachings, aka Seven Grandfather Teachings.

That’s why some Indigenous creators are telling his/their stories

Through films, documentaries and Youtube channels, hoping to show a different perspective and inspire others to share their stories. That or around the campfire, under stars.

The Animal Planet “reality” show “Finding Bigfoot” (2011-18) was one such. In it, Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization founder and president Matt Moneymaker joined fellow enthusiasts James “Bobo” Fay, Cliff Barackman and skeptic Ranae Holland fulfilling her doubts by not finding anything. You know, like Saddam’s weapons of mass destruction or anything perpetual candidate/huckster Perry Johnson says. What a laugh riot.

My wife figured they couldn’t catch Bigfoot because he had broken into their homes while they were searching and watched their shows, laughing and ordering pizza on their credit cards.

My apocothery carries pocket theories and therapies like Go ask Alice and Feed Your Head. I execute beast practices that won’t die. All binary albinos, no black. It is exactly in that spirit truth is handed down.

Into Night

Local dark sky fun April 13-19 will include:

A Photography Talk Monday, April 13 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Saugatuck-Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Welcome Center, 95 Blue Star Hwy.. which boasts 2-story high west-looking plate-glass windows;

A Dark Sky Expo there after 6:30 to 8:30 as it grows dark;

• Stargazing Night Wednesday, April 1l at Hemlock Crossing Observatory, West Olive from 8:30 to 11;

• Stargazing Night Wednesday, April 1l at Hemlock Crossing Observatory, West Olive from 8:30 to 11; Night Hike Thursday, April 16, at the Outdoor Discovery Center just northeast of here from 9 to 10:30; and

A Book Discussion Sunday, April 19 in my favorite place, the Saugatuck-Douglas District Library from 2 to 3 p.m.

Come find out about intersections of angels, light and dark.