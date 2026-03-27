Saugauck baseball hopes to compete

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

A new era of Saugatuck baseball is underway this spring.

With Jaden Grigg taking over as head coach, the Trailblazers enter the 2026 season with a mix of experience, youth and a clearly defined identity.

“We decided as a team that our core covenants would be ‘United’ and ‘Relentless,’” Grigg said. “We want to work together toward a shared goal and do everything to the best of our ability every day. We’ll stick to our process and let the results take care of themselves.”

Saugatuck returns a small but experienced senior class in Sam Bos (IF/P) and Morgan Davis (OF), both of whom bring multiple years of varsity experience.

The strength of the roster, however, lies in a deep junior class that includes Holden Burd (MIF/P), Alex Carlotto (OF), Jack Drummond (OF/P), Grady Gross (IF), Oliver Hosier (OF/P), Tristan Jimmerson (OF), Braison Jones (MIF/P), Evan Kothman (IF/P), Soren Peterson (IF/P) and Kevin VanDam (OF).

“We have a heavy junior class with a lot of varsity experience,” Grigg said. “They’re going to play a big role for us.”

Sophomores Carlos Perez (IF) and Nolan LaLonde (C/IF/P) also return, while a small group of freshmen—including Colton Knikelbine (C/OF), Henry Mulligan (MIF/P), Ben Howard (OF) and Emmett Adams (OF)—will look to contribute.

Experience and team chemistry are expected to be key strengths for the Trailblazers.

“The energy has been good, the players get along well and they’re pretty loose,” Grigg said. “We have guys who are stepping into new roles, but they’ve shown they’re willing to adapt and grow.”

One area Saugatuck will need to address is replacing innings on the mound after graduating several pitchers from last year’s team.

“There will be pitchers who haven’t thrown a lot of innings in the past,” Grigg said. “They’ve shown they can throw strikes in bullpens, but it’s different in games. The focus is on continuing to improve and sticking to the process.”

In the SAC, Saugatuck expects a competitive race.

“Galesburg-Augusta has won three straight division titles, so they’ve proven they’re the team to beat,” Grigg said. “But D-K, Gobles, Martin and B-R are all quality teams. We’ll have to bring our best every game.”

After finishing 12-18 last season, the Trailblazers are focused less on results and more on growth as they begin this new chapter.

“This group is committed to getting better every day,” Grigg said. “If we do that, we’ll put ourselves in a good position.”

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