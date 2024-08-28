Blue Star Labor Day Bridge Walk scrubbed

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

After 25 years, the Labor Day Blue Star Bridge Walk has been canceled.

In a joint press release, Douglas and Saugatuck cities with the Saugatuck Public Schools Community Recreation Department announced the 26th annual community walk, which would have been Monday, Sept. 2, this year, won’t happen.

“Due to challenges,” read the release issued Monday, “in gathering the necessary resources to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all participants, and to minimize disruptions to local traffic, the decision has been made to cancel the event for this year.”

The local tradition started in 1999 when Judy Anthrop and Bud Baty decided to do their own version of the Mackinaw Bridge Walk on the span linking the two cities.

Although on a much smaller scale, the Blue Star stroll grew over the years to include thousands of walkers led by Saugatuck Town Crier Art Tolsma, local celebrities, politicians, musicians, women in funny hats, costumes, lots of dogs, athletic teams and more.

The not-so-grueling 0.19-kilometer (623-foot) stroll, organized by Community Rec, offered finisher’s certificates on completion, friendship, a late summer group celebration and exercise.

The cities jointly thanked Community Rec head Scott Kierzek for his years of dedication organizing the event this year being canceled..

“We are actively working to regroup,” said Saugatuck city manager Ryan Cummins, “and develop a plan that will allow us to continue this beloved tradition for many years to come.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Blue Star Labor Day Bridge Walk in 2025 for another memorable celebration,” the announcement said.