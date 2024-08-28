Saugatuck council candidates to square off

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

All seven candidates for four two-year Saugatuck City Council seats available in Nov. 5 elections have been invited to a Holland Area League of Women Voters-sponsored forum Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the Saugatuck High School auditorium, 401 Elizabeth St., from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Declared hopefuls include incumbent mayor Lauren Stanton, mayor pro-tem Helen Baldwin, ex-mayor now council member Scott Dean and council peer Gregory Muncey.

Challenging them are past mayor Chris Peterson, Joe Leonatti and Sherry Tedaldi.

Candidates will respond to audience questions submitted to the moderator. Voters may submit questions online at https://forms.gle/qylEBqb9fXx8Hw1Q8. This link can also be found at www.lwholland.org under “Upcoming Events.”

The League is a nonpartisan organization focused on voter education. Members also plan a forum for Douglas council candidates, dates, times and location to be announced.

Like this: Like Loading...