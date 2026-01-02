Board reviews revisions to marijuana business site-transfer provision

At the Dec. 17 Sturgis City Commission meeting, the board OK’d a first review of amendments to the city’s marijuana ordinances.

Will Prichard, community development director, outlined proposed revisions.

One is for medical cannabis and the other adult-use, to clarify and expand the ability of a business holding a license or permit to relocate to a different property within the city, under specific conditions.

Under the current code of ordinances, a license cannot be transferred to a different property, even if the new location complies with zoning, spacing and licensing requirements, Prichard told the commission.

The current ordinance allows for the transfer of a license from one entity to another, but only at the same facility and under specific conditions.

“As the marijuana industry evolves, city staff has identified a need to provide a process for license relocation,” Prichard stated in a summary to the board. “The proposed amendments create a formal definition and outlines the process for a municipal license to be relocated to a different facility, if all zoning, licensing and operational requirements are met.”

As part of the amendment, a license must have been in continuous operation for a minimum of one year before it is eligible for relocation.

Following relocation or establishment of a license, the business moving its license also cannot be transferred for a period of one year.

The proposed amendment will not increase the number of marijuana licenses that are permitted within the city, Prichard said. Any relocated licenses would be subject to zoning district regulation, separation, buffer requirements, site plan review and approval by the planning commission for special land use, and municipal and state licensing approval.

City staff also recommends creating a fee for relocation of a license. The amount proposed is $2,500. This fee is equivalent to the current license transfer fee for both medical and adult use marijuana licenses. If approved, the permit relocation review fee would be added to the fee schedule.

A second review of the proposal is likely at the city commission’s next meeting, scheduled for Jan. 14.

