Out and About: Health, life rules, and senses

“Great men are rarely isolated mountain peaks; they are the summits of ranges.” -Thomas Wentworth Higginson

I’ve come to the conclusion that in life, you only have two things to worry about, whether you’re healthy, or whether you’re sick. If you’re healthy, you have nothing to worry about. If you’re sick, you only have two things to worry about. Getting better or getting worse. If you get better, you have nothing to worry about. If you get worse, you only have two things to worry about, whether you live or you die. If you live, you have nothing to worry about. If you die, you only have two things to worry about, whether you go to Heaven or go to Hell. If you go to Heaven, you have nothing to worry about. If you go to Hell, it’s either “Original” or “Extra Crispy.”

If you leave Tokyo by plane at 7 AM, you will arrive in Honolulu at approximately 4:30 PM the previous day.

Here are six life rules that will change everything:

Believe before you pray.

Listen before you speak.

Think before you write.

Earn before you spend.

Try before you quit.

Live before you die.

The senses of sight and hearing might be considered our two most precious senses. However, losing the sense of taste or smell would be a terrible thing to happen. The scent of fresh bacon frying is a great way to wake up in the morning, and the smell of freshly brewed coffee makes one ready to get the day started. I wouldn’t want to lose any of my senses, especially my sense of humor. To protect your senses, you should see your optometrist and audiologist regularly, and to protect your sense of taste and smell, you might follow these suggestions: Stay hydrated. Dehydration can reduce the body’s ability to produce saliva, a crucial component of tasting. Fill up on water and limit your salt intake.

Treat early colds and allergies. They both cause inflammation in the nasal cavity and congestion that can impair your sense of smell. Antihistamines, saline rinses and nasal sprays can help to unblock your nose. Do not overuse them, because it could cause rebound congestion.

Have a very Happy New Year!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.