Bowling Roundup Three Rivers gets two wins over Niles, finish well in Wildcat Invite

NILES — In a make up Wolverine conference match at Joey Armadillo’s on Wednesday, Jan. 8, both Three Rivers bowling teams took home wins over the Niles Vikings.

The boys squeaked out a 16-14 win, led by Nick Allen with a 225, Theo Herrmann with a 208, and Ashton Lahman with a 182. On the girls’ side, the Ladycats sharpened their claws on the Lady Vikings with a score of 29-1, led by Jayna Larson’s 220, Tayler Mohney’s 201, and Stefi Alexander’s 164.

On Sunday, both teams competed in the Wildcat Invite at South Lanes, with both teams finding their way to the podium.

On the boys’ side, a late charge in the Baker games slingshot the Wildcats into first for the win with Loy Norrix in second, and the Portage Northern Huskies taking third. The Ladycats had a solid performance, finishing in second to the Rockford Rams ladies, with the Marshall girls team finishing in third.

The ‘Cats also had solid places in the All-Tournament team, with Lucan Hoercher finishing in fifth on the boys side, and Tayler Mohney finishing second, Jayna Larson third and Laighnee Roll-Pike tied for fifth on the girls side.

Sturgis participates in Adrian, Bronson tournaments

ADRIAN — Both Sturgis bowling teams took part in the Rene Ramirez Jr. Madison Baker Bash last Saturday at Lenawee Recreation in Adrian. The boys’ squad placed seventh, rolling a score of 1,766, missing the cut of 1,935.

“Experience gained and some progress made by the boys,” coach Scott Spahr stated. “The important thing is they continue to compete at 100 percent and strive to be better each time out.”

The Lady Trojans made the cut (1,427) with a total pin count of 1,505. Three games of over 140 beat their prior season high. By making the cut, they moved into the semi-finals against No. 4 seed Adrian Madison. Sturgis rolled to a total of 252, however Madison scored a 289. In the consolation finals, #1 Hudson downed the Lady Trojans, 252-224.

“The girls had an excellent outing.” Spahr added. “The last time out, they averaged 108.5, and today, improved that to 125.42.”

The Sturgis boys this week placed fifth and the girls finished sixth at the Viking Invite, which was a Baker event, held at the Bronson Strike Zone. The Trojan boys rolled a season high of 1,885, however they missed the cut, which was set at 1,908. A 211 score highlighted their effort, which was also season high.

The Lady Trojans finished with a season high of 1,302, missing the cut of 1,395.

“Both squads put up a valiant effort today,” stated coach Scott Spahr. “Both the boys and the girls rolled their best scores of the season.” He also added that “I’m proud of the work and great attitude that both teams are showing.”