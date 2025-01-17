Our EDC Board Chairman has issued the following statement today:

Ammerman Resigns from Albion EDC

The resignation of Virgie Ammerman was confirmed by a statement issued on Thursday by EDC Board Chariman Jerome Harvey. The Statement read:

“The Albion Eco­nomic Development Board has accepted the resignation of Virgie Ammerman as President of the Albion EDC. We thank Ms. Ammerman for her service to the EDC and the City of Albion and wish her well in her future pursuits. While the board begins a search for a new president, Board Treasurer Bruce Nelson has volunteered his time to act as Interim Director. His appointment has been confirmed by the EDC Board. Board Members will work closely with the City of Albion and other community organizations to continue to move forward with key EDC initiatives such as administering home repair grants, developing affordable housing, and supporting workforce readiness during this transition period.“

Nelson is a 1968 graduate of Albion High School. He has served as president of the Albion High School Alumni Association, instructor and vice-president for Albion Area Lifelong Learners, and is currently treasurer of the Albion Economic Development Corporation.