Boys Basketball Preview:

Youth can be a double-edged sword.

Just ask Allegan coach Quentin Edwards.

“Our strength as a team is our youth,” said Edwards, who enters his fourth season at the helm in Allegan after leading the Tigers to a 12-11 record a year ago. “Because we’re young, we have the stamina to get out and run and press for 32 minutes. These guys don’t have a ceiling.

“Our weakness is also our youth because of the inexperience it brings. Everyone on the team will be in a role, so learning on the job will be imperative for our success.”

Given the youthful makeup of the team, Edwards will look to his returning players to lead the way.

That returning contingent includes senior forward/center Jessie Smith, junior guard/forward Quentin Edwards Jr., junior guard Brandon Thrash and sophomore guard Jeremiah Edwards-Tate.

Edwards Jr.—who has played at the varsity level since his freshman year—was named All-Conference and All-Region a year ago.

“This will be a different role for (Edwards Jr.),” Coach Edwards said. “Now, he’ll be the experienced leader.”

Among the newcomers who could make an impact are freshman guard/forward LJ Dial Jr., freshman forward/center Ayden Fusco, sophomore guard/forward Bradyn Kosiorowski and junior guard/forward Liam Antoine.

“This is a group that has a great rapport and really enjoys competing,” Coach Edwards said.

Speaking of competing, the Tigers hope to compete for one of the top spots in the SAC this season.

“This year should be a fun one,” Coach Edwards said. “All the key teams are in a similar rebuilding phase,” Coach Edwards said. “You have Watervliet, South Haven, us and more all rebuilding after graduating key seniors, so it’s truly up for grabs.”

Coach Edwards this season continues the recent trend of growth for the program.

“We’re striving to do our part to ensure Allegan sports is back where it belongs,” he said. “The basketball program has grown over 500 percent from middle school to high school, producing at least a couple All-Conference players each year. None of this would be possible without the continued support of the administration, the faculty and, most importantly, the community.”

FENNVILLE

There’s a new sheriff in town for Fennville.

Sam Cornett is taking over as head coach for the Blackhawks, becoming the fourth different head coach the team has had the past four seasons.

Cornett inherits a team that has posted sub-.500 records the past two years, including a 4-20 showing a year ago.

The good news for Cornett is the team returns six players with previous varsity experience, including senior Quinn Rosema.

“Quinn was the quarterback of the football team and brings tremendous leadership and athleticism to our team,” Cornett said.

The junior quartet of Ely Schut, Gavin Kempker, Alex Salinas and Zay Peoples also returns, as does sophomore Jessie Bradford.

“Ely gives us size, toughness and an inside presence,” Cornett said. “Gavin will be our point guard and give us some scoring. Alex was an outstanding player on our district champion soccer team and will be a defensive force for us as well. And Zay is a great athlete who will be one of our best all-around players on both sides of the floor.”

The junior tandem of forward Zach Onken and guard Noah Saucedo are among the team’s newcomers along with sophomores Khordell Bernard, Gavin Beltran and Gabe Gonzelez.

It’s a group that Cornett believes can thrive on the defense.

“The key to our season will be on the defensive end,” he said. “Defense will determine the outcome of our season.”

And while Cornett believes defense is the key, he also has confidence in the team’s potential on the offensive end.

“In time, I believe that we’ll be able to score the basketball,” he said.

HOPKINS

The guard trio of sophomores Trent Smith and Merek Zapolnik and junior Cruz Hitzler saw significant minutes for Hopkins last season.

Vikings coach Jake Jewett will rely on that experience to help lead the team this season.

“We have some strong guard play with Trent, Merek and Cruz in the backcourt,” Jewett said. “Although they’re young players, they gained valuable experience last season as freshmen and a sophomore.”

Seniors Leyton Davis (center), Adam Ashby (guard) and Joe Hendriksma (guard/forward) are the other returning players for Hopkins, which posted a 7-16 mark last year.

Nick Schultz, who led the team in scoring last season, will miss the 2024-25 campaign due to an injury suffered during the offseason.

Six incoming juniors—center Seth Marshall, forward/center Blake Hyma and guards Austin Schaendorf, Clayton Kerber, Jack Estelle and Henry Teunissen—round out the roster.

“We will have a young team again this season, but some of our younger players definitely gained some valuable varsity experience last year,” Jewett said. “Our goals are always to win the OK Silver and make a run in districts. Our expectations are to compete every time we step foot on the floor and always outwork our opponents.

“I really like my team from a character standpoint. There are a lot of very unselfish kids on the team this year, guys who are willing to play as a team, accept different roles and do whatever it takes to win. Effort is definitely not an issue with my group this year.”

It’s that team-first mentality that Jewett believes will afford his team the opportunity to enjoy a successful season.

“Team chemistry is definitely one of our primary strengths,” said Jewett, who carries an 81-66 record into his eighth season with the Vikings. “Our group, collectively, should be able to play as a team on both ends of the floor.”

MARTIN

As he enters his second season as head coach in Martin, Corby Callaway likes the trajectory of the program.

“Our numbers are way up throughout the program, which is big,” Callaway said. “This gives us some much-needed depth. Our size and athleticism are also much improved, which should help us be much more competitive.”

The forward tandem of senior Gavin Meyers and Blake Sweeting return to lead the way for the Clippers after earning Honorable Mention All-Conference honors a season ago.

Senior forward Nicholas Jager also returns, as does junior guard Ethan Fitzpatrick along with junior forwards Chase DeGlopper and Jackson Kennedy.

Newcomers include senior forward Brian Cruz, junior guard Weson Elkins, junior guard Bryer Watson, junior forward Ben Romero, sophomore forward Fritz Bosse, freshman guard Jason Marshall and freshman forward Peyton Schuring-Harris.

“We have a good mix of experienced players and younger guys who are hungry for playing time,” Callaway said. “A key if us is that we have to continue to improve on our overall basketball IQ and skill and defending without fouling.”

If the Clippers can improve in those area, then Callaway believes his team could surprise some teams this year following last year’s 1-20 showing.

“I feel our conference is kind of wide open this season and we have a goal of being in contention for a conference title,” Callaway said. “We also host districts this season and the guys would love to be playing for a district title in front of their home crowd on a Friday night.”

OTSEGO

After winning six straight Wolverine Conference championships, Otsego placed second in the league with a 12-2 record last year.

The Bulldogs want to reclaim the top spot this season … not that coach Matt Dennis expects that to be an easy task.

“The Wolverine Conference is as balanced as it has been in my eight years,” said Dennis, who has a 136-35 record in his eight seasons with Otsego. “Niles, Edwardsburg, Plainwell and Paw Paw all return their core, but also lose a key player or two from a season ago. While we have a lot of newcomers, we have built a program that is ready to compete and I don’t think that will change this season.

“It’s also important to note that Vicksburg has hired Randy Small, a two-time state championship coach who coached several years at Schoolcraft Adding a coach with his resume should improve Vicksburg right away.

“Who is the leader? It’s a coin toss right now. One thing is for sure, though: Wolverine Conference boys basketball will be very exciting this season.”

With the graduation of eight seniors, the 2024-25 Otsego roster will have plenty of new faces to go with a trio of returning senior guards.

Those returning seniors are Louis DiGrandi, Scottie Durr and Andrew Ballman.

“Louis is our top on-the-ball defender and he’ll have a bigger scoring role than he had a year ago,” Dennis said. “Scottie is a solid outside shooter who had to wait his turn with a talented group of seniors last season. He is poised to be one of the top shooters in the conference this year. Andrew had his season cut short with a broken hand early on last season. He is a solid shooter who is long and quick and should make an impact right away.”

Newcomers include senior Matthew Long—a transfer from Portage Central—along with sophomore Owen Santman and junior Mayson Rodden.

“Matthew can shoot from the outside, drive to the basket on offense and will bother teams with his length and athleticism on the defensive end,” Dennis said. “Owen is a natural playmaker who makes everyone on the court better. And at 6-foot-7, Mayson will effect a lot of shots and clean up the glass this season.”

All in all, the makeup of the roster has Dennis optimistic about the season ahead.

“This year’s team will have new faces and won’t be able to rely on returning players to get the job done as in years past,” he said. “This means there is room for players to earn playing time right away and make their mark on the program right from the start.

“As each player learns their role and gets used to playing together, we look to have another successful Wolverine Conference season.”

SAUGATUCK

During his three-year stint as head coach in Fennville from 2019-2022, Ty Rock amassed an overall record of 44-18.

Rock hopes to replicate that level of success with Saugatuck.

Rock takes over for Brian Ward, who guided the Trailblazers to an 18-6 record a season ago before resigning the post.

This year’s team will have a much different look, as seven players from last seasons’ squad are gone due to graduation.

“This season will look much different after graduating a large senior class,” Rock said. “We are depending on juniors who are now seniors and newcomers to step up.”

The returning seniors on the roster include guard Cass Stanberry, center Brighton VanHorn and forwards Carter Miller and Norm Bos.

Newcomers who could make an impact include senior center Caiden Pearson and junior forward Jordan Hoshor.

“Caiden has the ability to impact the game in multiple areas, with his length he will have an impact on rebounding, defense and finishing around the rim,” Rock said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how he progresses throughout the year and believe he can have a great year.

“Jordan has grown as a player from his sophomore year. He has the ability to knock down outside shots and has the size to score at the rim. He has been a positive teammate, a leader and someone I enjoy coaching. I look forward to having Jordan fill a role that will be impactful on our season.”

Also joining the team are senior guard Misael Gamboa, junior forward Sam Bos, junior guard Sammy Gamboa and sophomore forward Grady Gross.

“This is a team that has the potential to be successful,” Rock said. “We have a lot of pieces but getting those pieces to work together is going to be a big question mark.

“If we can all buy into what we are trying to build and understand that success is going to happen as a team and not individuals, then it could be a successful year.”

While the team’s overall youth brings with it some uncertainty, Rock is excited to see how the season plays out.

“There are a lot of unknowns this year, but I’m confident that this group can figure out the expectations I am holding them to and how to win as a team,” he said.

PLAINWELL

Plainwell ended the season strong a year ago, opening district play with wins over Parchment and Otsego before ultimately succumbing to Paw Paw in district finals.

According to assistant coach Lenny Parsons, the Trojans are looking for even more this season.

“We have unfinished business with districts,” Parsons said. “We expect to be playing in regionals in 2025.”

The return of seven players with varsity experience should help Plainwell in its quest for a district title.

Senior forward John Amazechi and senior guard Drew Nelson return for their third year at the varsity level, as does junior forward Chib Amazechi. Senior forward Chad Winenger, junior forward Trason Stephenson and junior guards Drew Rayman and Ronald Nunez are also back.

Senior Abel Jorgenson joins juniors Reece Trahan, Gibson Youngs, Nate Launt, Luke Filkins and Tyer Vanderstelt as newcomers.

“We have one of the larger teams in Plainwell’s recent memory,” Parsons said. “We can throw a ton of different lineups out there with 6-foot-3-plus guys at three or four positions. That size mixed with our ability to crank up the intensity defensively is going to be our bread and butter.

“We want teams to struggle to do everything against us. The guys who bring it will be on the floor for us.”

It’s a group that Parsons hopes will make a push for the top of the Wolverine Conference standings.

“Every time I’m in the gym, I look up and I see the Boys Basketball Conference Banner with the lone year—1986— on it and I think about how we have to earn the right to change that banner,” he said. “We want to make somebody have to climb up toward the ceiling with a ladder and take that thing off the wall and put a new 2025 patch on it and dust it off.”

Making that happen will require a daily commitment to excellence, according to Parsons.

“Our expectations for our program are we earn everything and we compete everywhere for everything,” he said. “Our mottos this year are PHW—Pure Hard Work—and ATD—Attention To Details. Nothing is given and nobody outworks us.”

Parsons expects the Wolverine Conference to be “dog-eat-dog,” with defending champ Niles likely to be in the mix with teams like Otsego, Vicksburg and Edwardsburg.

“At the end of the day, I believe we have a roster that can win this conference and stay in the mix all year long,” he said. “Our culture is healthy, our habits continue to evolve and we’ve got guys who will work for everything they get.”

WAYLAND

The good news for Wayland is that the team returns three starters in senior Maurgan Howard along with juniors Tyler Pehrson and Brady Perrin.

The bad news? The Wildcats will be without the services of six players who made solid contributions due to graduation.

“We’re going to miss those seniors from last year,” Wayland coach Chris Jasinski said. “But our three returning starters will help lead our team both offensively and defensively.”

Seniors Breslin VandenBos and Carter Williamson also return, as does sophomore Eli Warsen.

“Warsen was up on varsity the latter half of the season, even starting a game for us, and led us in scoring one game,” Jasinski said. “Williamson and VandenBos are being looked at to step up this year as they were mostly depth guys last year. Both have worked really hard in the offseason to take that next step this year and provide valuable minutes for us.”

Newcomers include junior Deacon Sidebotham and senior Cyler VanRhee.

“Our biggest strength is that we are quick and athletic which we can hopefully use that to our advantage on both ends of the court,” Jasinski said. “I also feel that this is one of the better shooting teams that I have had as just about everyone on the team can step behind the arc and hit a shot.

“Our biggest area of concern is going to be depth. We only have 10 guys on our roster, so we need to stay healthy and out of foul trouble.”

The Wildcats will competing in a realigned OK Gold Conference that brings some new challenges.

“We are in a new conference this year, but it is still a very difficult one,” Jasinski said. “The top contenders have to be Northview and South Christian, with Wyoming not far behind them.

“After those three teams, it’s pretty much the rest of the teams battling for position. I don’t know much about newcomers West Catholic or Union. Middleville will always be a fun and competitive game against a crosstown rival.

The key for Wildcats will likely be staying healthy.

“Last year, we battled injuries having to start 18 different starting lineups in 23 games,” Jasinski said. “I only had two guys out of 14 who were healthy for all 23 games. As a result, we took some lumps, winning only three games.”

NOTE: No preview information was received from Hamilton prior to deadline.