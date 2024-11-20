Obituary: Francis “Fran” John Pickett

Fran passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at Kauhale Assisted Living & Memory Care. He was 89 years old. Born April 8, 1935 in Kalamazoo, MI to John & Lucille (Shearer) Pickett.

Fran married June Vote on July 3, 1954. The love of his life. They had four children; Joe, Steve, Tom and Julie.

He purchased his farm on 26th St in 1960 and lived there all his life. He loved farming, woodworking, building tractors, riding the dunes at Silver Lake, traveling, and dancing. He never remarried. He was always devoted to June and his children.

He was a Ford man and loved building Farmall and Case tractors and was always active in the Otsego Moose Lodge. A life long member. He worked for National WaterLift for over 30 years, retiring in 1995, and was a member of the UAW Local 1666.

Fran is survived by his children; Joe & Bonnie (Baker) Pickett, Steve & Missy (Clark) Pickett, Bret & Julie (Pickett) Andrysiak, grandchildren; Tom Pickett Jr., Nikki (Pickett) & Ben Butcher, Kaleb & Jordan Pickett, Shane Pickett, Brandon & Amanda Pickett, Samantha Pickett & Jamie Forward, Holly Johnson, CJ & Presley Johnson; 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren

Sisters – Joan Webber and Margret Sartin and several nieces and nephews.

Fran was preceded in death by his parents John & Lucille Pickett, Wife June (Vote) Pickett, Son Tom Pickett, Siblings – Mary & Herb Smalley, Nancy & Vince Pagano, Bill Pickett, Jim Pickett.

A celebration of Fran’s life to be held Sunday, November 24, 2024 from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Otsego Moose Lodge, 740 Lincoln Rd., Otsego MI 49078. Come and share your memories with us.

