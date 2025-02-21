Boys’ Basketball Roundup Sturgis win streak improves with wins over Eddies, Niles

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ boys’ basketball team lost three games this past week as they near the end of the regular season.

On Friday, Feb. 14, the Wildcats lost to Paw Paw on the road 62-40. The visitors were outscored in all four quarters by their hosts, with Paw Paw scoring more than 20 points in two quarters. Brayden Carpenter led the team with 10 points and three assists; Lamonta Stone, Matheus Pontes and Max Burg had six points each, with Stone adding four assists and Burg adding four rebounds; Carter Langston and Jace Gray had four points each, with Gray adding eight rebounds and three assists and Langston adding two rebounds and two steals.

On Monday, Three Rivers traveled to Plainwell, where they lost to the Trojans 42-31. Plainwell was up 16-9 at the end of the first quarter, but Three Rivers shut them out 7-0 in the second quarter to make it 16-16 at the break. Plainwell would score double digits in the remaining two quarters to pull away. Three Rivers was led by Pontes with seven points, Carpenter with seven points, two rebounds and two steals, Stone and Burg with five points and three rebounds each, Gray with four points and eight rebounds, and Drake Graver with three points.

On Tuesday, Three Rivers finished their trifecta of losses with a 51-34 loss to Parchment at home. Drake Dibble led the way for Three Rivers with 11 points and three steals, Gray had 10 points and five rebounds, and Carpenter had seven points, four rebounds and two assists.

With the results, Three Rivers moved to 6-14 heading into their regular season finale on Friday with Sturgis at home.

Centreville defeats Comstock, loses rematch against Hartford

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s boys’ basketball team split both their games this past week, winning Thursday, Feb. 13 against Comstock, but losing to Hartford Tuesday 61-50.

Against Comstock, Matt Swanwick had 25 points, Ben Truckenmiller had 14 points, and Kobe Carpenter had 13 to lead the way for the Bulldogs, who led 33-9 at the half. Against Hartford, Truckenmiller had 20 points to lead the team, while Carpenter had 14 points and Swanwick added 13 points. Their only other scoring was Garrison Bunning, who had three points in the third quarter.

White Pigeon beats Bloomingdale, Decatur

WHITE PIGEON — The Chiefs hit the road to Bloomingdale to face the Cardinals last week, and returned home with a big 86-51 win.

Jordan Pisco led all scorers with 22 points, just ahead of Ty Strawser, who finished with 20. Wes Roberts also scored in double-figures for White Pigeon, tossing in 17 points. Teammate Josh Davidson added nine points. Roberts also grabbed eight rebounds, while Pisco finished with six boards. Davidson handed out seven assists, and Strawser finished with five helpers. Javon Pittsley scored 15 points to lead Bloomingdale.

The White Pigeon boys hammered the Decatur Raiders Tuesday night, posting a 40-point, 79-39 win.

Jordan Pisco led all scorers with 18 points, as well as grabbing five rebounds. Ty Strawser added 13 points and five rebounds, while Mekhi Singleton finished with 12 points and five assists. Teammate Josh Davidson also recorded double-figure scoring with 11 points. He also dished out five assists. Kadin McGee led the Raiders with 12 points.

Mendon wins on road against Calhoun Christian

BATTLE CREEK — Tuesday night, the Mendon boys travelled to Calhoun Christian, and returned home with a 63-42 victory.

During the game, Ryder Gorham broke a 35-year-old record for career steals. He gathered in six, breaking Greg Bingaman’s 1990 record of 146. Gorham now has 152 thefts and counting. Owen Gorham led the Hornet offense, scoring 19 points. He also had 11 rebounds, three assists and four steals. Brother Ryder came up with 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and the aforementioned six steals. Carter Huston added 11 points, three boards and three assists, while Mason Wilczynski finished with seven points, three boards, three helpers and one steal.

Rounding out the Mendon effort, Tristan Wood scored four points to go along with three rebounds, Talan Buchanan had two points, four boards, three assists and one steal. James Lux came up with two points, a rebound and one assist, Ben Iobe booked two points, three rebounds and one assist, followed by Kaiden Scott with one assist.

“It was a great win tonight,” stated coach Matt Gorham. “Sharing the ball was huge for us, as we set a season-high for assists. We played with good energy and confidence, and with Districts coming up, we’re finding our stride at the right time.”

Sturgis snaps six-game skid

OTSEGO — Sturgis snapped a six-game skid on Monday night, defeating host Otsego 54-45.

Lukis Bir scored 20 to lead the Trojans, while teammate Carson Eicher chipped in with 19. Gavin Lewis also hit for double-figures, scoring 17 points. According to the Sturgis coaching staff, the game was a “Very solid win. We hadn’t beaten Otsego since 2017, but now we can cross that off our list.”

The victory gives the Trojans an overall record of 5-15, 2-10 in the Wolverine Conference. They’ll try to make it two in a row on Wednesday evening when they travel to Colon to take on the Magi. Last Friday, Sturgis fell to Vicksburg, 55-53.

Colon dominates Factoryville

COLON — The Magi hosted Factoryville Christian Monday evening, and completely dominated their visitors, 75-28.

Dom Mock led the Colon offense, pouring in 21 points. He also added four steals, three rebounds and three assists. Dalton Williams also had a good night, scoring 19 points, pulling down nine rebounds, and also added five assists, a steal and two blocked shots. Dane Borgert finished with eight points, five boards and three assists, while teammate Jeremiah West scored seven, dished out seven assists, grabbed six rebounds, had three steals and a blocked shot.

Also adding to the winning effort, Kayden LaClair had five points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist, Tyler Smith scored five points, followed by Collin Trattles and Chandler Lafler, who both finished with four points. Lafler also had four rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Trattles finished with eight rebounds and a steal. Brennan Morrell had two points, five assists, two blocked shots, one assist and one steal. The Magi defense held Factoryville to single-digit scoring in all four quarters.

Constantine offense improves in two losses

CONSTANTINE — Constantine had some of its better offensive outputs of the season this past week in a pair of losses.

Against Hackett Catholic Central Friday, Feb. 14, Constantine lost by a final of 52-38. Josh Bontrager led the Falcons with 13 points, Ivan Baker added 10 points, and Cael Smith added four points to help the Falcons cause.

On Tuesday against Galesburg-Augusta, the Falcons had their second-best scoring game of the season in a 69-42 loss to the Rams. Bontrager led the way with 14 points, Reid Chapman had seven points, Smith had six points, Baker added five points, and Brayden Bienz added four points.

Howardsville beats River Valley in OT

HOWARDSVILLE — Howardsville Christian’s boys’ basketball team notched an overtime victory Friday against Three Oaks River Valley, winning 75-64 after the extra session.

Kaden Sparks led the Eagles with 27 points, John Paul Rose had 25 points, and Caden Grant chipped in 15 points.