Obituary: June Ann Dailey

June Ann Dailey, 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10th, 2025, at Birch Meadows Senior Care.

Born on June 17th, 1930, in Sherman Township, to Robert and Velda (Adams) Willemin, June grew up with strong family values and a love for tradition. She graduated from Three Rivers High School with the Class of 1947.

On April 6th, 1947, she married her true love, Emory Dailey, and together they built a beautiful life filled with love, laughter, and cherished traditions. For 66 wonderful years, they shared countless memories until Emory’s passing on May 11th, 2013.

June had a deep appreciation for family traditions, both those she carried from her own childhood and those she created with Emory. She instilled the importance of gathering around the table for meals every day, making time for one another. She and Emory also started beloved family traditions, including the annual Easter euchre tournament, the lively white elephant Christmas party, and the much-anticipated Thanksgiving feast complete with homemade sides and hors d’oeuvres. Every Wednesday, she lovingly prepared a home-cooked meal for her family, a gesture that spoke louder than words about the love she had for them.

Throughout her career, June worked at Continental Can, Fonda, and Pace Industries. However, her true passions in life were the simple joys—bowling, playing euchre, spending summers at Corey Lake, and escaping the Michigan winters in Florida. Above all, her greatest joy was being with her family, and she expressed her love most deeply through the meals she prepared for them.

With an ever-present smile, a contagious laugh, and a heart full of positivity, June brightened the lives of all who knew her. Her legacy of love, tradition, and joy will forever live on in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

Remaining to cherish her memory is her sister, Gertrude Smith; her children, Ruth Awe, Mike (Pat) Dailey, and Diane (Peter) Leverentz; grandchildren, Jeff (Julia) Awe, Jason (Laura) Awe, Jessica (Jaymes) MacDonald, Craig (Veronica) Dailey, Michelle (Rick) Konik, Paul (Tomi) Leverentz, John Leverentz, and Mary (Tim) George; great-grandchildren – to whom she was known as “GG” – Zak, Madison, Mason, Isla, Adler, Drew, John “JT”, Ben, Nora, and Emery; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Doris; husband; and son-in law, James Awe.

Her family will receive friends Wednesday, February 19th, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers, MI 49093. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Chaplain Ellen Laan officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Heartland Hospice in June’s memory. Envelopes will be available at Hohner Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.

