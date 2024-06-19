Brandess marks 30 years Saturday

Artist James Brandess will celebrate 30 years in his James Brandess Studios & Gallery, 238 Butler St., downtown Saugatuck, this Saturday, June 22, from noon until 5 p.m. On view in his shop — a historic, tin-ceilinged former post office will be recent spring river landscapes as shown here. Farmhouse Deli will furnish food and refreshments. The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., although Brandess himself can often be found chasing light outdoors doing plein-air painting. For more information, phone (269)-857-1937 or visit art@jamesbrandess.com

