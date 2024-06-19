Douglas hires Tien as Treasurer

BY SCOTT SULLIVAN EDITOR

Douglas has hired former Allegan County elections coordinator and Plainwell city payroll administrator Jennifer Tien new city treasurer for $74,000 a year plus benefits.

City council approved the move at its Monday meeting. Tien will start duties here in early July, city manager Lisa Nocerini said.

“The position,” said the manager, “is critical to effective financial management of the city. The treasurer is responsible for overseeing the management of municipal funds, ensuring accurate accounting, and maintaining the financial stability of the City.

“Following the recent vacancy in this role, a rigorous selection process was undertaken to identify a suitable candidate,” said Nocerini, who joined clerk Laura Kasper, police chief Steve Kent and a contracted Plante Moran planning and accounting firm representative as city selection committee representatives.

In addition to Tien’s past municipal experience, she graduated with a degree in Business Administration from Spring Arbor College.

“Ms. Tien’s experience in municipal finance,” said Nocerini, “and strategic vision for the city’s financial future stood out prominently. Her leadership capabilities and understanding of public finance make her an ideal fit for the role of treasurer.”