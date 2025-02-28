Breaking The Ice

The Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual IceBreaker fundraising event Saturday, Feb. 22 at the recreation hall of Armstrong International in Three Rivers. The event featured a silent auction, live auctions, and a taco bar that was catered. Proceeds from the fundraiser went directly to the Chamber, and is one of the biggest fundraising events of the year for the organization. Pictured is MC Steve Miller (left) running one of the live auctions for Detroit Tigers baseball tickets alongside Chamber President/CEO Christy Trammell (right). Photo by Robert Tomlinson

