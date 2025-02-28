Obituary: Mary Ellen Stofer

Mary Ellen Stofer, age 75, of Three Rivers, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2025 at Rose Arbor Hospice House in Kalamazoo. She was born on April 22, 1949 in South Bend, Indiana the daughter of the late Irwin Warkentien and Annabell (Phillips) Warkentien.

Mary was raised in the Decatur area where she attended schools and graduated. She later received her teaching degree from Western Michigan University and began her career with Marcellus Schools where she taught for over 33 years.

Mary was a devoted wife and mother. She loved attending Three Rivers Sporting events where her son and friends participated in. Mary also enjoyed bowling, horseshoes, golf, and traveling.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Charles Warkentien.

Mary leaves to cherish her loving memory, husband of 49 years, Hal Stofer, of Three Rivers; one son, Matthew Stofer, of Three Rivers; two brothers, Larry and Carl Warkentien and many friends and extended family.

The family will have a time to celebrate Mary’s life from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, March 16, 2025 at the Hohner Funeral Home.

Donations in Mary’s memory may be directed to the Three Rivers Athletic Department. Envelopes available at Hohner Funeral Home in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.hohnerfh.com.