Bridgefest 2026 fills Allegan’s Saturday

By Gari Voss

Bridgefest celebrates Allegan, its residents, friends and visitors on Saturday, June 13, 2026. Activities will be found on each street, behind the library and on the Riverfront. Everyone is welcome to stop at the Expo booths, tour the Art Market, smash a vehicle, play some disc golf or Corn Hole, do some stitching, and more.

The 2026 edition of Bridgefest is sponsored by Milbocker & Sons along with Cunningham Dalman, and Honor Credit Union. With the Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce taking the lead in organizing the Bridgefest Expo booths, there will be additional activities for all ages. Plus, the Food Trucks and restaurants will satisfy hunger pangs. Tangent will take the Riverfront Stage from 3-5pm and Justice Hill and Nightime Love will be the closer.

Be sure to try some of the newer activities in the lineup with the Bridgefest Boat Show by Gull Lake Marine, the Pokemon GO Event at Tardy’s Underground, the Children’s Entrepreneur Market organized by Kids Market (Register at https://kidsmarkets.com/markets/allegan), the Free-Throw Competition & 3-Point Shot by the Allegan Basketball Program, Watermelon Carving with The Lord of The Gourd on the Allegan Riverfront, and the Miss Allegan Pageant at the Griswold Auditorium (Girls 14-18 wishing to participate can text 269 650-0860).

For those wishing something a bit more relaxing than participating in Corn Hole, Brew Hops, or Basketball, the Bear & Fox Yarn Den is offering Open Sit & Stitch for beginners to experts.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

10am-9pm: Perrigo Plaza Splash Pad

10am-6pm: Make-and-Take Allegan-Themed Shirt Bar at The Sassy Olive

10am-4pm: Turn of the Century Summer Social at the Old Jail Museum

11am-11pm: Downtown Allegan Social Distric

11am-9pm: Food Trucks

11am-6pm: Inflatables, Dunk Tank, Yard Games by The Allegan District Library & The Friends of Allegan District Library

11am-6pm: Bridgefest Expo by the Allegan Area Chamber of Commerce

11am-6pm Smash Station by Broken Arrow Recycling

11am-6pm: Bridgefest Art Market by The Sassy Olive & Eccentric Garden & Essenburg Arts

11am-6pm: Bridgefest Boat Show by Gull Lake Marine

11am-6pm: Miss Allegan Pageant at The Griswold Auditorium

11am-5pm: Worldwide Knit in Public Day – Open Sit & Stitch at The Bear & Fox Yarn Den

11am-5pm: Pokémon GO Event at Tardy›s Underground

11am-5pm: Plein Air on the River by Brave Art Studio

11am-4pm: Downtown Throw-Down Urban Disc Golf by Brave Art Studio

11am-3pm: Children›s Entrepreneur Market

12pm-6pm: Free-Throw Competition & 3-Point Shot by the Allegan Basketball Program

12pm-3pm: Panda Pete at Hanson Gazebo

1pm: Eagles Corn Hole Tournament (register @ 12:00pm)

3pm-5pm: Tangent on the Riverfront Stage

4pm: Brew Hop .5K by Tantrick Brewing Co, Heronmark, Schaendorf Brewing Company

5pm-8pm: Watermelon Carving with The Lord of The Gourd on the Allegan Riverfront

6pm: Miss Allegan Crowning Ceremony on the Riverfront Stage

7pm-9pm: Justice Hill and Nightime Love on the Riverfront Stage