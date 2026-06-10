Wayland Summerfest returns June 13

Summerfest 2025. Picture credit of Mina’s Photo

By Jordan Wilcox

Assistant Publisher

Downtown Wayland will once again serve as the center of community activity when Summerfest returns Saturday, June 13, bringing a full day of family entertainment, classic cars, live music, food, vendors and children’s activities.

Organized by Wayland Main Street and the Downtown Development Authority, the annual event has become one of the city’s signature summer celebrations. This year’s festival will take place throughout downtown Wayland and on Main Street, with activities scheduled from morning through late evening.

The day begins with the Wayland Fire Department’s annual Fireman’s Breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. at the Wayland Firehouse, a longtime Summerfest tradition that draws residents before the rest of the festivities get underway.

One of the festival’s largest attractions will be the Summerfest Car Show, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wayland City Park. Organizers expect approximately 200 vehicles ranging from modern models to classic automobiles. The show will include category awards, a live DJ, giveaways, a 50/50 raffle, and food available from the VFW and 2 Sisters Concessions food truck.

Beginning at 1 p.m., Main Street will transform into a family activity zone featuring several amusement attractions, including the Face-to-Face Race climbing wall, the Spinning Berry ride, and a mechanical unicorn. The rides will operate until 5 p.m.

Throughout the afternoon and evening, families will find a variety of free entertainment and activities. Scheduled attractions include mini golf from 1 to 4 p.m., face painting from 1 to 3 p.m., a balloon twister from 2 to 4 p.m., stilt walkers and variety jugglers from 3 to 5 p.m., and a foam party from 6 to 8 p.m. Additional attractions include a bubble artist and a dunk tank.

Live entertainment will be featured throughout the day on Main Street. Jake Stevens will perform from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by Silent Bark from 5 to 7 p.m. Headlining the evening will be Sushi Roll, performing from 8 to 11 p.m.

Competitive events are also planned, including a cornhole tournament beginning at 1 p.m.

Visitors will find dozens of vendors and community organizations participating in the event. Among those scheduled to attend are local artisans, crafters, specialty food vendors, nonprofit organizations, and businesses from throughout the Wayland area. Participating vendors include Hubbert’s Kettle Corn, The Daily Dough LLC, Lavender Links Permanent Jewelry, Community Action of Allegan County, BIGGBY Coffee, Grain & Simple Specialty Bakery, Pennington Acres, and many others.

Local restaurants will also be participating with food and drink specials throughout the day. Organizers note that downtown Wayland’s Social District will allow visitors to purchase beverages from participating establishments and enjoy them while walking through festival activities. Participating businesses include Don Pocho Mexican Grill & Bar, McDuff’s Bar & Grille, Wayland Hotel & Bar, OpenRoad Brewery, and Acqua In Vino.

Summerfest runs from 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 13, in downtown Wayland, though several events begin earlier in the morning. Organizers encourage residents and visitors to spend the day exploring downtown, supporting local businesses, and enjoying one of Wayland’s largest annual community celebrations.