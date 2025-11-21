CENTREVILLE — The Bronson Vikings saw their season come to an end last Thursday evening in the regional finals, which were played in Centreville. Kalamazoo Christian knocked the Lady Vikings out of the running for a state title by the scores of 25-20, 25-18 and 26-24.
Senior Aleah Brackett led the Vikes with 14 kills, and also contributed 14 digs, while Roni Bir added two kills and 13 digs. Hermosa Gonzalez had a team-high 17 digs to go along with a kill, followed by Itzel Alabarran, who finished with 13 assists and 10 digs. Hadley Wagaman chipped in with 15 digs followed by Bir, who had 13. Brynnlee Adkins and Jaisee Wilson had one kill each.
The Vikings finished the season with an overall record of 29-18-6, which included winning a district title.
Bronson volleyball swept by K-Christian in regional finals
