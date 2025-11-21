City council honoring yesterday, building tomorrow

Photo by Albionmich.net

The City Council meeting this week highlighted Albion’s Downtown Development Authority, which represents the city’s Historic District listed on the National Register of Historic Places. At the top left is the Albion Fire Station with its clock tower, moving clockwise next is the Albion Train Depot, built in 1882, where generations first arrived in Albion and where travelers can still take a same-day round trip to Chicago. Next is the former freight depot, home of Galazio’s Restaurant. To the upper right stands the city’s blue water tower, soon to become the older of Albion’s two water towers. Below it is the 1917 Albion Post Office, recently the gathering place for many months of Monday evening rallies, now shifting to Sentinel Saturdays at noon during the winter. Just south of the railroad tracks stands Ruddock’s Trackside Eatery. Other buildings in this block include Lopez Taco House, Dickerson Music, celebrating its 70th anniversary, Smart Strength and Conditioning in the former Barbell Club space, Stirling Books and Brew, and the Albion Economic Development Corporation building, which recently welcomed new president Debbie Kelly.

By Maggie LaNoue

Contributing Writer

Albion City Council met on Monday, Nov. 17, at the Marshall Opportunity High School Library, working through a mix of long-delayed administrative actions, new budget discussions, and recognitions that connected the city’s past to its future. The evening reflected a community honoring its history while preparing carefully for the coming year.

A key item on the agenda was the Downtown Development Authority’s amended and restated development plan. DDA Chair Emily Verbeke explained that the document had originally been completed and approved by the DDA in early 2020. It was prepared for Council adoption—until COVID-19 disrupted public meetings across Michigan. Staffing transitions and shifting operational responsibilities during that period meant the plan never received its final vote.

The oversight surfaced this fall as part of the annual reporting required under Public Act 57 of 2018, which obligates development authorities to maintain and publicly post current development and tax increment financing plans. When staff realized the 2020 plan had not been adopted by ordinance, the city issued proper notices and scheduled a public hearing. No comments were offered, and Council approved the first reading of Ordinance 2025-05 to formally adopt the plan. The second reading will come in early December.

Verbeke noted that despite being five years old, the plan still reflects current priorities: storefront rehabilitation, downtown walkability, public improvements, signage, placemaking, business retention, and support for housing above commercial buildings. She also reviewed several projects underway or completed in 2025, including updated façade grants, the Brand Ambassador program, holiday collaborations, and continued work on wayfinding signage and gateway markers. Some projects, such as the re-envisioning of Stoffer Plaza, require further technical evaluation, but progress continues.

The broader context of the meeting underscored the city’s effort to align old obligations and new opportunities. Interim City Manager Doug Terry, who was unanimously approved by Council on Nov 12, 2024, and began his interim service that same week, has since been assisting departments with several ongoing projects. Terry has also helped maintain order during several well-attended public meetings, ensuring discussions could continue when conversations became tense.

Over the past year, Terry has coordinated work on the new water-tower connections and managed required state and federal reporting. His role includes preparing the city’s annual budget, gathering departmental requests, projecting costs and revenues, and assembling the draft that Council reviews and amends. Monday’s continuing budget discussions reflected the volume of work underway.

City Treasurer David Clark presented updates on several funds. He explained that the Recreation Fund will see its final scheduled payment to the YMCA in March 2025 when the current contract ends. Revenues include state stabilization payments, and the fund will run a temporary surplus if the contract is not renewed.

Clark also described the Parks Millage Fund, which continues to hold $50,000 dedicated for River Trail Phase III. While delayed, the allocation remains available. In the Solid Waste Fund, Clark reported that community cleanup costs totaled about $80,000 this year, with an additional $39,000 required for bio-cleanup incidents. Transfers supporting equipment replacement and environmental cleanup, along with ongoing dumpster and yard-waste costs, shape the annual totals.

Because the draft FY 2026 budget has not yet been released publicly, no date was announced for the Council’s vote. A special budget study session was posted for Wednesday evening, showing the council’s intention to continue its review promptly.

Council also revisited the question of City Hall hours. Earlier in the year, the possibility of a four-day public service schedule was explored. Terry recommended continuing the review through January to include data from the winter tax season. Council discussed resident outreach tools such as QR-code surveys and brief printed questionnaires. A decision is expected early next year once staff complete their review of the data.

At the end of the meeting, Terry provided updates on several ongoing efforts. He reported that leaf pickup is underway and reminded residents to keep leaves out of the street so crews can work safely and efficiently. He also noted continued progress on water main tie-ins for the new tower, with additional patching to follow as weather permits.

He also outlined the city’s required reporting deadlines for several state and federal programs and provided a brief overview of upcoming project timelines.

Much of Monday’s discussion looked toward the future, but council and staff also acknowledged the importance of honoring those who shaped Albion’s past. As part of downtown improvements, the city is preparing to dedicate Collaboration Corner, beside Biggby Coffee, in honor of the late Cpl. Robert “Bob” Arlee Holt. Holt lived to be 106 and served in World War II before returning to Albion, where he worked, raised a large family, and remained a respected presence for more than 80 years. His recognition reflects the city’s appreciation for its elders and the stories that link generations.

Albion’s downtown, designated as a National Register Historic District, remains a visible marker of that continuity. The district contains buildings dating to the 19th and early 20th centuries, some currently thriving, others awaiting reinvestment. The discussion of the DDA plan—and the renewed attention to its long-term goals—underscored the significance of maintaining and strengthening this historic corridor.

As Albion approaches the end of 2025, the work underway reflects a city balancing its legacy and progress. The adoption of a delayed development plan, the ongoing budget process, the review of City Hall scheduling, and the coordination of infrastructure and compliance all point to ongoing efforts to build a stable, forward-looking foundation.

Terry provided updates on these efforts as the city continues working through year-end requirements and long-term projects. The recognition of Robert Holt and the continued focus on Albion’s historic downtown show how the city honors yesterday while building tomorrow.