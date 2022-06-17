Bruce Edward Jones- age 73 of Farwell, passed away on June 6, 2022, at Brian’s House in Essexville, MI. Bruce was born on April 27, 1949, to parents Clifford and Jo (Sowle) Jones in Coldwater Twp. Michigan.

Bruce proudly served our country with the United States Army and Air National Guard from 1975 until 1985. Bruce was married to Kathryn Lynne Rodabaugh on February 22, 1969, in Farwell. Together they raised three beautiful daughters and were blessed with three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Bruce worked in a shipping department in the automotive industry. He loved to fish and hunt. Bruce is survived by his daughters; Stacy Emmendorfer and husband Mark of Farwell, Jody Miller and husband Scott of Farwell, Kristy Jones, (Eric Peacock) of Saginaw, three grandchildren; Sierra Jones, Savanna Emmendorfer, Colton Miller and great-grandchild Kai Conrad. He was preceded in death by his wife Kathryn Jones, brother Terry Jones, and his parents. A funeral service is planned for Wednesday, June 15th, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Campbell Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Farwell. Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, June 14th from 4 until 8PM and again on Wednesday from 10AM until the time of services at 11AM. Pastor Jim Young will officiate. Bruce will be laid to rest in Gilmore Twp. Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.campbell-fh.com.