Dennis R. Brown, age 68, of Clare, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Dennis was born the son of the late Donald and Hazel (McCreary) Brown on June 27, 1953, in Clare, Michigan. He married Barbara Tucker on July 19, 1975 in Clare, Mi., and she survives him.

Dennis is also survived by his children, Daniel Dwyer-Snyder, Corrie (Danny) Aldrich, Stacie Brown, Angie (Tom) Schunk, and Kenneth (Stephanie) Brown, all of Clare, Grandchildren , Dawson, Kyle, Kerrigan, Haley, Heidy, Jacob, James, Jeffery, and Eleanor, his brother, Donald Brown and sisters, Diane Brown, Cathy (George) Goddard, Betty (Larry)Simmer, and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Ward, brother-in-law, Bert Ward, and sister-in-law, Cherie Brown. He had worked as a welder; he loved fishing with his grandchildren. He enjoyed scratch off tickets and playing the Powerball Lotto.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home with Pastor Charlie Lyon officiating. Friends may meet with his family at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 2:00 PM. In keeping with Dennis’s wishes, cremation will occur after the service. Memorials, in lieu of flowers have been suggested to MidMichigan VNA and Hospice. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com