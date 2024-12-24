Bulldogs blast Wadley, but can’t get by Opelika

0 Quintavious Lloyd goes up for two points

1 Huguley basket good for two points.

Bulldogs head coach Lewis shows Christmas spirit at home game

Bulldog cheer shows Christmas Cheer.

The LaFayette Bulldogs hosted the Opelika Bulldogs on Tuesday at the Bulldogs gymnasium. The coaches and cheerleaders were all dressed In Christmas attire to show Christmas spirit.

All three Bulldogs teams fell short to the Opelika Bulldogs.

The Lady Bulldogs fell short 21-45.

The JV Boys couldn’t get past the Opelika Bulldogs 26-39

The Varsity Boys fell in a close game, 58-48.

On Thursday the Bulldogs traveled to Wadley to take on the Tigers.

The JV Boys pulled off a win 55-25.

1 KJ Cobb 13 points for the Bulldogs

11 MiJae Harrington 12 points for the Bulldogs

The Lady Bulldogs couldn’t pull through against the Tigers 21-50

The Varsity Boys came back home with the victory 82-56 against the Tigers.

2 Jordan Johnson 22 points

0 Quintavious Lloyd 19 points

3 Kemare Harrington 14 points