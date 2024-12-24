City Commissioner Allen arrested, charges declined

Lucas Allen, pictured here at a 2023 Three Rivers City Commission meeting, was arrested Sunday afternoon on alleged assault and battery, but no charges were brought by prosecutors. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

Updated 12:17p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — A Three Rivers city commissioner was arrested Sunday afternoon by police, but was eventually released without being charged by prosecutors.

At-Large City Commissioner Lucas Allen was reportedly arrested by police Sunday afternoon and lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail, according to jail administrator Kitty Buchner. According to court officials Monday morning, Allen was arrested on alleged assault and battery.

He was originally scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon in front of a magistrate, however county prosecutors declined to charge him with a crime before the arraignment was scheduled to take place. Assistant prosecutor and prosecutor-elect Deborah Davis said in a text message Tuesday afternoon, however, that the case is still under investigation.

Allen has been a city commissioner since 2022, and is the son of former St. Joseph County Commissioner Dennis Allen. He has had previous run-ins with the law prior to his election, but had not been arrested since his election prior to this alleged incident.

