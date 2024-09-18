Bulldogs drop second in a row, 25-6

By Pamela Whitlow

The Bulldogs competed in their second consecutive regional game of the season last Friday night against the Loachapoka Indians on the road. LaFayette had a rough go, losing 25-6.

The Indians who recently made the move from division 1A to division 2A are more than just a battle of the bands, but a game of regional importance.

Both teams were coming off regional losses on last week. Loachapoka lost to region rival Lanett 13-0, while LaFayette came up short against region opponent Ranburne.

It was a messy night for football with the field being soaked from an early downpour of rain and continued sprinkling.

Penalties have been a thorn in the Bulldogs side all season and Friday would be no different. The penalties and miscues from the Dogs would play a major impact on the turnout of the game.

In the first quarter the Bulldogs would get their only score of the game. Kamare Harrington connected with wideout Cameron Thomas on a pass and Thomas would scramble 80-yards for the touchdown.

With the score now 6-6, the Indians got their offense in gear. Loachapoka would score 19 unanswered points. This would put an end to the Bulldogs hopes of getting another win on the season.

The loss on Friday drops the Bulldogs record to 2-2. The win would give the Indians their first victory of the season (1-3).

Things will get no easier for the Bulldogs this week, as they continue in region play as they travel to face regional nemesis Lanett.

After winning the first two games of the season, the Bulldogs are now 2-2 on the season and in need of a win.

