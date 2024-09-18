Obituary: Mr. Jerome Royzell “Big G” Russell

Mr. Jerome Royzell “Big G” Russell, 61, of Dadeville died Thursday, September 12, 2024, at the Compassus Bethany House, Auburn. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at New Popular Springs Baptist Church, 4853 North Thornton Rd, Dadeville at 12:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Richard D. Jacobs officiating. Interment will be in the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Camp Hill. The remains will lie in state at the church from 11:00 a.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be Tuesday, September 17, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (CST) at Vines Funeral Home.

“Big G”, as he was affectionately known, grew up in the Dadeville community. He was educated in the Tallapoosa County School District and was a graduate of the Dadeville High School Class of 1980, where he was part of the varsity football team “D Club.”

Jerome accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age and joined New Adka Baptist Church. He later moved his membership to New Popular Springs Baptist Church, where he remained a faithful member. Jerome actively served as part of the Laymen’s Ministry and the Deacon Board since 2007.

Jerome was a certified EMT. He was a faithful team member at Vines Funeral Home and Ambulance Service for over 20 years. He also volunteered with the Dadeville Fire Department for more than 30 years. In addition to a career as a first responder, Jerome served as mail clerk at Auburn University for 15 years and was a commercial driver for 10 years. More recently, Jerome joined the Stillwater Resort staff as security.

Jerome was a family man who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending quality time with his family and friends. “Big G” also loved college football and could be found cheering on the Alabama Crimson Tide every chance he got.

Mr. Jerome Royzell Russell leaves to cherish his memories: his wife of 18 years, Sonora Russell, Dadeville, AL; three daughters: Shondreka “Dreka” Burns, Cleveland, OH; Amber Alvies, Dadeville, AL; and Chanlon (DeJohn) Williams, Camphill, AL; one son, Princeston Johnson, Jacksonville, FL; mother, Geneva Russell, Dadeville, AL; one sister, Linda (Stanley) Crayton, Dadeville, AL; two brothers: Bernard (Lisa) Russell, Camp Hill, AL; and Milton Chambliss, Tallassee, AL; two uncles: Raymond Wyckoff, Jackson Gap, AL; and Thomas Wyckoff, Dadeville, AL; two aunts: Mary (Frank) Pogue and Mildred Crabb, both of Dadeville, AL; mother-in-law, Martha Burnette, Dadeville, AL; a special nephew, Ryan Russell, Dadeville, AL; special friends: Roger Vines, LaFayette, AL; Rev. George Pulliam, Dadeville, AL; Rev. Ed Vines, LaFayette, AL; Monk Leonard, Dadeville, AL; Rev. Richard Jacobs and the Deacons of New Popular Springs Baptist Church; 14 grandchildren, 1 great-aunt, 2 nieces, 4 nephews, 2 great-nieces, 3 great-nephews; 3 sisters-in-law; 2 brothers-in-law; and a host of other relatives and friends.

