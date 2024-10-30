Bulldogs treated to new locker room

Take a look at the LaFayette Bulldogs totally renovated locker room and their excitement.

The LaFayette Bulldogs were treated to a surprise a few weeks ago.

The players were brought out to the fieldhouse with their eyes closed and Head Coach Juan Williams revealed a totally new renovated locker room with flashing lights and music playing, with black cubbies with yellow cushions with safety lockers , and new shower room, new restrooms, new roof and ceilings, coaches offices etc.

The field house has been under construction all summer. The Bulldog players were using the guest team locker room for workouts. And the guest team had to travel to the Bulldogs gymnasium on game days.

The field house haven’t been renovated in 30 years according to Chambers County Assistant superintendent David Owens.