Obituary: Mrs. Willie Mae Bradshaw

Mrs. Willie Mae Bradshaw, 90, of Roanoke died Friday, October 18, 2024, at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 3435 County Road 288, Five Points at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Vincent T. Ellison, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12: 00 p.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6: 00 p.m. (CST) at Vines Funeral Home.

She leaves to cherish her fond memories, two sons: Reverend Jessie (Shuntesia) Bradshaw, Tuskegee, AL; and Bobby Bradshaw, Roanoke, AL; two daughters: Peggy (William) Clark and Lois (Janerio) Walker, both of Roanoke, AL; five grandchildren: Crystal Clark, DeVon Clark, Ashley Weaver, and Kierra Cannon, all of Roanoke, AL; and Jessica Bradshaw, LaGrange, GA; daughter-in-law, Barbara Bradshaw, Roanoke, AL; eight great-grandchildren: Tez, Malik, Chloe, Ashtyn, Danielle, Kevin, Ty’Keasia, and Kamarian; two sisters-in-law: Virginia Bradshaw, Roanoke, AL; and Beatrice Esters, Atlanta, GA; special friends: Ruby Trammell, Doris McFarlin, Karen Paige, Reverend W.H. Trammell, Mr. and Mrs. William Oliver, Reverend and Mrs. Joe Cofield, Edna Blakes, and the Bethlehem Church Family; caregiver, Karen Knight; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

