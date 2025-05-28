Canary rises in roundabout

A yellow, 11-foot sculpture installed May 22 at the Blue Star Highway roundabout is Saugatuck Township’s first piece of public art.

The “Canary in a Coal Mine” welded painted steel work by Ohio artist Shawn Morin was funded in part by a $4,050 grant from the Saugatuck-Douglas Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, and a $1,000 donation from the township art gallery, Capizzo Studio.

It relates to the phase “canary in a coal mine” dating back to 1911 when coal miners would take a canary into a mine. According to Morin, the bird would fly out when it sensed carbon monoxide, an environmental danger with potentially fatal consequences. While the practice is no longer used, the phrase still is.

“The contemporary ‘canary in a coal mine,’” he says of his sculpture, “is sending a danger sign that our environment is being destroyed.

“Without action and awareness of the current situation, the environment dangers will surround us and become deadly. We need a canary to wake up all who ignore their carbon footprint.

“The theme of the sculpture speaks to world environmental issues that are the same challenges faced in the Saugatuck area,” Morin says.

The two yellow shapes at the top and bottom of the piece suggest a bird that has been transformed, he goes on. The long columns represent the coal mine shaft where the space between is narrow and almost impossible to enter.

“We’re thrilled,” said township manager Daniel DeFranco, “to unveil the ‘Canary in a Coal Mine.’ This sculpture not only speaks to the environmental challenges that face our region, but it is a welcoming beacon to the ‘Art Coast of Michigan.’”

The single-lane roundabout at the corner of Blue Star and Old Allegan Road was built in spring 2024 in order to optimize traffic movement efficiently and improve safety at the intersection. It opened to the public last July.

The work was identified and recommended for inclusion in the area’s public art collection by the Saugatuck Douglas Fennville Arts Initiative, headed by local resident Maryjo Lemanski, former owner of Water Street Gallery in Douglas, said DeFranco.

“It’s a landmark for Saugatuck Township and greatly enhances our busy roundabout,” he continued. “We look forward to holding a dedication ceremony for our area residents and the public later summer.”

About the Artist Morin leads the Sculpture program at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, where he has served as chair of Three-Dimensional Studies, graduate coordinator, and assistant director in the School of Art throughout his 27-year tenure.

His work his exhibited throughout North America and has found permanent homes in more than 20 public collections and 35 private collections.

Working primarily in bronze, stone, steel, stainless steel, glass, and wood.

Morin’s current projects include large-scale sculpture for both public and private venues and clients.