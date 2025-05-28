Learn/share ideas to improve Maple Street June 3

BY SCOTT SULLIVAN

EDITOR

Guests can preview plans to improve Maple Street during open houses Tuesday, May 3, in Saugatuck City Hall, 102 Butler St., from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The north-south road has for years borne a “1” PASER rating, the lowest on a scale of 10 that a paved road can have per state standards. Pavement Surface Evaluation Ratings say Maple suffers “extensive surface and structural distresses in need of total reconstruction.”

The city and Saugatuck Township have agreed to share costs, drawing also on state and federal grants, to improve the failing road, to improve Maple starting as soon as 2026 for costs estimated at more than $2.5 million.

Project engineering firm Fleis & VandenBrink will share with attendees designs for:

• Road reconstruction,

• Water main replacement (including replacement of services, some to inside homes/buildings),

• Drainage and stormwater management improvements, and

• A 5-foot pedestrian sidewalk on the west side of the road. Citizen input June 3 is welcome.

For more information, contact Fleis project manager Jon Moxey at jmoxey@fveng.com or (616) 977-1000.