Capman, Lindblom named Citizens of the Year

Deb Capman and Barry Lindblom have been named 2026 “Citizens of the Year” in Sturgis.

The selections were announced by Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce.

Capman moved to Sturgis in the mid-1960s and graduated from Sturgis Public Schools in 1974. She has dedicated nearly 50 years to the banking and trust industry. She began her career at First National Bank in 1975 and later joined Sturgis Federal Savings Bank (now Sturgis Bank & Trust Company). Capman has supported numerous school initiatives, including Wall Pac, District Improvement Task Committee, Parenting Fair Committee, SHS band and business partnership programs. She has served on the board of directors for Thurston Woods Village for almost 20 years.

Lindblom was born in 1955 in Ionia, and has been a resident of Sturgis for the past 12 years. He graduated in 1973 from Coldwater High School and received an associate degree in automotive technology from West Shore Community College in 1976. In 2006, he began work with Myers Automotive Service, and purchased the business in 2015, and currently serves as master mechanic. Lindblom has helped to facilitate the donation of vehicles through Cars for Vets. Community involvement includes support of local schools, robotics teams, youth sports, business partnership programs and literacy initiatives.

Capman and Lindblom will be honored June 23 at the 2026 Sturgis Fest kick-off dinner.