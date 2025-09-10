Car blaze makes Crossfire toast

This Kia Crossfire was fully engulfed in flames when witness Shawn Janik took this shot,

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

A Kia Crossfire was toast after catching fire on the corner of Blue Star Highway and 64th Street Thursday, Aug. 31 just afternoon.

Saugatuck Township Fire answered a 12:01 call to find the Crossfire engulfed in front of the BP station, with all occupants safe outside it including a large black-and-white dog who fled onto nearby I-196, reported STFD IT director Erik Kirchert.

Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies established traffic control between that intersection and the Blue Star Highway/1-196 southbound off ramp while the STFD engine crew attacked the fire.

The car’s fuel tank and tires exploded before the blaze was extinguished and mop-up could begin. Firefighters assisted KR Towing to remove the vehicle. Michigan State Police also helped to secure the scene.

Well-meaning bystanders tried to corral the frightened dog near the freeway, posing an additional safety hazard.

All lanes were gradually reopened at 1:20 p.m., Kirchert said.