News Saugatuck/Douglas Commercial Record

Car blaze makes Crossfire toast

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 300 Views
This Kia Crossfire was fully engulfed in flames when witness Shawn Janik took this shot,

By Scott Sullivan
Editor
A Kia Crossfire was toast after catching fire on the corner of Blue Star Highway and 64th Street Thursday, Aug. 31 just afternoon.
Saugatuck Township Fire answered a 12:01 call to find the Crossfire engulfed in front of the BP station, with all occupants safe outside it including a large black-and-white dog who fled onto nearby I-196, reported STFD IT director Erik Kirchert.
Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies established traffic control between that intersection and the Blue Star Highway/1-196 southbound off ramp while the STFD engine crew attacked the fire.
The car’s fuel tank and tires exploded before the blaze was extinguished and mop-up could begin. Firefighters assisted KR Towing to remove the vehicle. Michigan State Police also helped to secure the scene.
Well-meaning bystanders tried to corral the frightened dog near the freeway, posing an additional safety hazard.
All lanes were gradually reopened at 1:20 p.m., Kirchert said.

Leave a Reply