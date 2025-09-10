25th Mt. Baldhead Challenge is a hit

By Scott Sullivan
Editor
From wind-whipped lakeshore to sand dune’s summit to post-race party in Coghlin Park, the 25th annual Mt. Baldhead Challenge Saturday engaged 759 registered runners and countless more volunteers in a dual quest:
- To survive and thrive on the Midwest’s Ultimate Multi-Terrain races over scenic half-marathon and 7-mile courses, and
- Raise funds for the Douglas Elementary School Boys and Girls Club.
Consensus among those gathered at Oval Beach for the 9 a.m. start was “So we’re crazy? Let’s get on with it!”
To strains of U-2’s “Where the Streets Have No Name” (specifically the line “I want to run”) the record field headed east on Perryman Street, Lake Michigan’s roaring waters behind, woods and dunes ahead.
North on Park Steet to the wooded Crow’s Nest climb with literal bird’s eye view of the harbor mouth, back down and south on Park to the 302-step ascent to Mt. Baldhead’s peak.
There, many paused to catch their breath, take selfies and enjoy the breathtaking views.
Down through duneland paths runners headed south through the Dunegrass development, past cheerers at the Vine Street rest stop, then south on Park and Ferry streets, where the courses split.
Seven-milers headed east through Safe Harbor/Tower Marine, wrapped north over the Blue Star Bridge, then west on Lake Street to the finishers’ party.
Longer runners turned west on Campbell Road for an out-and-back stretch on Lakeshore Drive along Lake Michigan, back east and inland on Wiley Road through more woodland trails emptying at the old Douglas Barrel, then following the 7-mile course in to the finish bash.
Saugatuck-Douglas Rotary Club organizers made sure there were plenty of Gatorade/water stops manned and womanned by cowbell-clanging cheerers.
The entire community was invited to the 25th anniversary finish party, which featured a live band, wine by Modale’s, an awards ceremony, gear and swag sales plus group and personal celebrations.
Two 22-year-old speedsters from Mattawan — Ethan Barker in 42 minutes, 2.1 seconds; and 42:26.5 — led the “short” course 7-milers. Women’s champ Lauren Pettinga, 29, of Chelsea came in at 52:05.7.
Masters (age 40 and older runners) Elie Zenner, 40, of Chicago and Laurie Birkholz, 50, of Saugatuck paced the older set in that race.
The 464 7-mile finishers ranged in age from Ramona Wright, 15, of Ellensburgh, Wash. to Duane Droge. 76, of Grand Rapids.
Kevan Siebelink, 36, of Saugatuck won the half-marathon by more than 4 minutes in one hour, 21 minutes and 13.2 seconds. Elisabeth Wardell, 24, of Midland was women’s winner in 1:33:54.3.
Masters winners were Jalen Hook, 40, of Holland in 1:26:21.5 and Beth O’Loughlin, 43, of Saugatuck in 1:39:31.5.
Ages of the 200 half-marathon finishers ranged from Evan Deeds, 15, of Holland to Steve Griffore, 74, of Holland.
Race director Jim Sullivan said preliminary figures, boosted by private sponsors as well as race entry fees, showed this year’s Challenge raising more than $150,000 for the fifth-year local Boys & Girls Club.
The program features after-school and summer programming for children of some 220 families at a cost of $5 per family per year.
For more information on this year’s, past and future Mt. Baldhead Challenges, visit mtbaldheadchallenge.com.