Car-tree crash injures one

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The driver of a Honda CR-V suffered minor head lacerations after colliding with a hillside tree Sept. 15 near the corner of 60th Street and 128th Avenue in Saugatuck Township.

The Saugatuck Township Fire District, Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and Life EMS responded the 5:10 p.m. call, reported STFD IT Director Erik Kirchert.

The driver, initially reported as pinned inside the vehicle, had its door popped open with hydraulic tools and walked to the ambulance for transport to the Holland Hospital Emergency Room.

Ray’s Towing removed the vehicle. The scene was cleared at 6:21 p.m., Kirchert said.