Saugatuck volleyball team drops pair of tough matches

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The volleyball match between Saugatuck and Lawton on Thursday, Sept. 18, started well enough for the host Trailblazers.

Saugatuck took the opening set 25-20.

Unfortunately for the Trailblazers, they weren’t able to sustain that momentum and dropped the next three sets to suffer the 20-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-15 loss.

“We came out strong against a tough Lawton team, but just couldn’t close it out,” Saugatuck coach Christina Lewis said.

Natalia Laskowski led Saugatuck in kills with eight and digs with 20. Gabbie Cochran served up five aces, while Jocelyn Johnson added four.

Johnson and Emma Gosler added five kills each, with Johnson also finishing with two blocks.

Penny Grob was second on the team with 11 digs.

Two days earlier, Saugatuck was up two sets to one against host Gobles before dropping the final two sets to drop the match 16-25, 25-12, 17-25, 25-22, 18-16.

“It was a heartbreaker,” Lewis said. “The girls played great. We just made a few key mistakes at critical moments.

“But I’m proud of the way the girls battle back many times.”

Grob and Cochran tied for team-high honors with 25 digs. Grob matched Laskowski with a team-best four aces.

Laskowski and Ashtyn O’Neill each had five kills.

