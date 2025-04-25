Case ‘moving forward’ against mother accused of killing child; adjourned for 30 days

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

CENTREVILLE — The case against a mother accused of killing her 2-year-old child appears to be progressing, however it might not be for at least another month or two for a trial.

In a status hearing Monday morning in St. Joseph County 45th Circuit Court, both the prosecution and defense requested Judge Paul Stutesman to adjourn the case for another 30 days, which he agreed to do in the brief hearing.

Assistant St. Joseph County Prosecutor Gary Gabry, who represented the prosecution at the hearing, said “negotiations” have opened up between the defense and prosecution, and that Prosecutor Deborah Davis has “made some proposals” to the defense. However, he said both sides aren’t nearing any kind of agreement, plea or otherwise, as of yet.

“There’s some complex medical legal issues, toxicology reports; I believe all the discovery has been provided,” Gabry said. “I think if we had that time period, we can come back to the next status conference either with a resolution or with a set trial date.”

Gabry added that a witness list has been filed, and overall, they’re “moving forward towards completion of the case one way or the other.”

Jordan Harden, Bohne’s attorney, said in her statement to the court that she had gotten the autopsy and toxicology reports in late March, and that she wanted to explore some potential defense experts in the event the case does go to trial.

“I had made a request for another expert to [Chief Public Defender Keith] Stickley about two weeks ago, and I have yet to hear back from him on whether that funding request has been approved,” Harden said. “I would concur with Mr. Gabry, this is a complex case and I think another 30 days would get us in a better position and know how it’s going to resolve.”

Bohne is charged with open murder in the death of her 2-year-old child, who was found unresponsive at a residence at the Memory Lane Mobile Home Park in the 25000 block of U.S. 12 in Sturgis Township on Nov. 7. She was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter, but the charges were upgraded during arraignment.

An exact date for the next status conference has not been set as of press time.

