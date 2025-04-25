Sturgis school board approves Eastwood lot project

By Dennis Volkert

After extended discussion, Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education on Monday approved the proposal for paving and restructure of the Eastwood school parking lot and drives.

The school district’s facility committee recommended a bid from Parrish Excavating of Quincy.

Estimated cost for the west parking lot and driveways is just over $1.35 million; southeast lot upgrade, $194,000; and the east lot, $656,730.

Three subcontractors would have involvement: Harlow Enterprises, Isabella Corporation and Lakeland Asphalt.

The project will be conducted in two phases. That allows continuance of normal operations during the academic year and summer events while work proceeds.

Construction of the new drive and lot on the west side is scheduled to take place July-November 2025. Bid for that portion is a little more than $1.35 million.

The southeast parking lot and loop will be milled and repaved June-August 2026. Bid is $194,097. Also set for June-August 2026 is removal and reconstruction of the northeast parking lot, located behind the stadium press box.

Trustee Betsie Drumm cast the lone “nay” vote. Prior to the decision, Drumm made a motion to split the project into the west and east portions, but it received no support from the board. Justin Kellermeier made a motion to accept the proposal as presented, and it was seconded by Ben Myers.

Finance director Ray Sterling provided an overview about some specifics of the project, including the choice to use asphalt instead of concrete, although concrete will be used for sidewalks and curbs.

Sterling said concrete has a lengthier life span, but up-front expense is significantly higher. Asphalt tends to require more frequent maintenance, but if it is done routinely, it can be a more cost-effective approach.

A notable element of the plan on the west side is to connect Myrtle Avenue to the Eastwood grounds, using a loop setup in that segment.

Board members assessed some aspects of the Eastwood concept at their April 14 meeting, including uncertainty about possible traffic congestion challenges near the hospital, on Myrtle, and changes in student crossing areas on nearby streets.

Board of education president Emily Halling has taken a cautious approach to the proposal, she told Sturgis Sentinel prior to this week’s meeting.

“My nature tends to be that I question and push back in an attempt to consider projects and proposals from a variety of angles,” Halling said. “I do (still) have hesitations on this project. I want to make sure we have considered enough about safety concerns, traffic flow and materials to make sure we are making the best use of resources to provide long-lasting, well-utilized infrastructure that supports safety for students.”

She and other board members have expressed concern about potential increase in traffic west of the school grounds.

“Students who walk to Eastwood tend to come from that direction and there are many streets in that neighborhood without sidewalks,” she said. “We absolutely need a change in the current parking lot set up for pick-up/drop-off at Eastwood to be safe for students. I want to make sure we’ve considered potential changes to refrain from making new safety concerns with a new lot.”

In discussion at the April 14 meeting, the board decided the district should post a survey for parents to gauge preference of entry points. The survey drew 183 responses.

Based on past car counts, district officials estimate up to 300 cars are involved with drop-off and pick-up students at and near Eastwood.

Survey results:

13.11% would use the west side of the school (off Myrtle) on most days.

35.61% would use the east side of the school (off Franks) on most days.

50.28% would use each path, depending on varied travel pattern.

Estimated number of vehicles per side:

Estimated number of vehicles per side: Up to 115 cars on the west side of the school.

Up to 185 cars on the east side of the school.

The district has collaborated closely with the city of Sturgis for the redesign.

In October 2024, SPS held a community “visioning” session to assess a preliminary redevelopment concept.