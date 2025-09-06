Cass County BOC votes to terminate Administrator

Former Cass County Administrator Patrick Jordan. Photo from the Cass County, Michigan Government Facebook page

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — The Cass County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to part ways with Patrick Jordan following an investigation into allegations of derogatory comments made in the workplace.

Jordan was placed on paid administrative leave on Friday, Aug. 15, after the Board of Commissioners received reports that Jordan had made discriminatory comments about two minority groups. As permitted by the Open Meetings Act, Jordan asked that the matter be discussed publicly rather than in closed session and admitted to making the comments.

Foster Swift, the County’s legal counsel, facilitated the investigation and reported its findings to the Board of Commissioners.

“The investigation made clear that Mr. Jordan’s actions violated the standards we expect of our county leadership, and termination with cause was deemed appropriate,” said Board Chair Jeremiah Jones. “This decision underscores our commitment to accountability and to maintaining a workplace that is respectful and professional.”

Jordan began serving as the County Administrator on June 11, following a rigorous search and interview process led by Michigan Leadership Institute, an organization specializing in hiring county administrators and school superintendents. Jordan had previously served in governmental leadership roles in Michigan, Texas and Alaska.

Finance Director Jennifer Rentfrow was appointed to serve as interim administrator during the investigation and will continue to serve in the position as the county searches for a permanent administrator. Next steps regarding this search will be shared on the county’s website, casscountymi.org.