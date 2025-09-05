Search warrant yields two arrests in Mendon

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

MENDON — Two people were arrested in Mendon after a search warrant was executed at two locations Friday.

According to the Mendon Police Department, officers executed search warrants in the 2700 block of Pleasant Road and the 300 block of East Street, both with the help of the St. Joseph County Special Response Team.

Both were arrested at the East Street location. The first suspect was arrested on a nine-count felony warrant involving a weapons offense that had been investigated by Mendon police. The second person was arrested for aiding and abetting, according to police.

Police say Mendon Community Schools were contacted about the situation, and went into secure protocol but not a lockdown due to information law enforcement had. The secure protocol was lifted once the suspects were arrested.

Contrary to online rumors, police claim, there was no hostage situation at either of the locations, and “at no time were the citizens of Mendon in any danger.”

The incident remains under investigation.

