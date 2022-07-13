The Chambers County School District is sponsoring a dress code expo for students on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, July 14th -18th. This expo is for all age students in the Chambers County School District.

They plan on hosting vendors which will have clothing for sale for students and their families to purchase that will be permissible for the upcoming school year under the new approved board dress code revisions.

The dress code expo will be hosted in two different sites to make it easier for families to attend. Many of the vendors are planning cost saving incentives for families to participate.

The first site will be set up at Bob Harding Shawmut Elementary School in Valley in the airconditioned gymnasium. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, July 14th, Friday, July 15th and Saturday, July 16th. Additionally, all visitors will be able to participate with purchases using Alabama’s tax-free weekend incentive for back to school shopping.

The second site will be set up at the ALFA Building in LaFayette on Sunday, July 17th and Monday, July 18th. Sunday’s sale hours in LaFayette will be from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. CST. Monday, July 18th will be the final day of the Expo with sale hours from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The expo will host various vendor providing supports and discounted clothing options for area families. Some of the attendees are listed below:

Chambers County Extension System

Chambers County 4-H

Sass & Class Boutique from Valley Southern School Uniforms of Montgomery The East Alabama Medical Center Prevention Team

Other outreach and support groups will be attending.