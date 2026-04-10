Centreville-Constantine police arrest man with multiple warrants

CENTREVILLE — Police in Centreville arrested a man on multiple warrants following two hours of attempts Wednesday morning.

According to the Centreville-Constantine Police Department, officers executed a search warrant at an apartment in Centreville for a person with multiple misdemeanor and felony warrants for his arrest. Police claim the man had been avoiding and evading law enforcement for several months before Wednesday.

The man was taken into custody after more than two hours, with police claiming he surrendered and opening the door to the apartment, with no damage or injuries reported.

Assisting at the scene were the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office and the Three Rivers Police Department K9 unit.

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