Out and About: TRAM, 20 years, and remembering

“Leadership is influence.” -John Maxwell

On Saturday, April 11, the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2303 will host a Silent Auction for Three Rivers Area Mentoring (TRAM) from 5 until 8 PM. The lodge is located at 715 E. Hoffman St. in Three Rivers.

The cost is $20 per person and you have a choice of either Walleye or Chicken Tenders. Included with the entree are hush puppies, coleslaw, French Fries and a cookie.

Tickets can be purchased at Lowry’s Books in downtown Three Rivers, or at the door. For more information, please call (269) 278-8726.

“If there are no dogs in Heaven, then when I die, I want to go where they went.” – Will Rogers

In April 2000, I published my first Out and About column. This means I have tried to entertain you for 20 years this month. I would like to thank each and every one of you for putting up with me through the years. I must also thank Dennis Rumsey, Mike Wilcox and Robert Tomlinson. These three have given me the privilege of submitting my thoughts through the media. I will continue to keep my political and religious beliefs to myself, but I will work hard to put a smile on your faces and hope in your hearts with a belief that as Americans, we are really quite blessed with what we have.

Next Wednesday, April 15, is “TAX DAY.” Please give as much as you can, and if you have money left over, I’m available to help you.

Remember When:

Catching fireflies in jars was better than any video game.

Riding bikes to the end of the street felt like crossing a whole country.

The ice cream truck could turn a quiet street into a stampede.

Losing a shoe in the mud was just part of the fun.

Drinking water from the garden hose felt extra refreshing.

Getting grass stains on your knees meant a good day.

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.