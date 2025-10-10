Ceremony marks 100th year for Congress School

Dianne Gorsuch was featured speaker at the 100th anniversary ceremony at Congress School in Sturgis.

Sturgis High School marching band performed several numbers, including two for the finale.

A plaque commemorating the 100th anniversary at the entrance of the school.

Kim Flowers, secretary at Congress, and principal Vince LaPorte pose with a display that showcases the school’s history, in advance of the 100th anniversary ceremony.

By Dennis Volkert

“This isn’t about a building.”

Versions of that phrase were uttered more than once on Oct. 3, as community members, current and former teachers and administrators attended a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of Congress Elementary School in Sturgis.

Vince LaPorte, principal at Congress, gave opening and closing remarks.

“This was a bit of a learning experience for me. I not only learned about the rich history of Congress Elementary, and the history of those who have walked these halls over the past 100 years. I learned a simple, powerful truth: We are not here to celebrate the physical structure that stands behind me. We’re here to celebrate what has taken place inside these walls for the last 100 years.”

Featured speaker was Dianne Gorsuch, a former history teacher and current president of Sturgis Historical Society.

Gorsuch reiterated that the anniversary isn’t intended to highlight a physical structure. “It’s about what has made that building important for so many students. Quality, caring teachers, administrators and support staff educate and nurture the students. They have made it a place where everyone feels they are special and belong.”

Art Ebert, superintendent of Sturgis Public Schools, also addressed the gathering. He put perspective on the passage of time, noting several things we take for granted did not exist in 1925, including penicillin and the bread-slicer.

Second-grade students gave a presentation titled “Congress, Then and Now.” Students did research by looking at old photographs and making deductions based on what they encountered. Students who took part in the history presentation: Dominic Barnhart, Titan Bennet, Madi Grabe, Leonardo Guijosa, Ensley Hurlbert, Tayanna Johnson, Zanilya Murray and Isabell Roark.

Students at Sturgis High School produced a video for the occasion, titled “A Tribute to Congress.” It features reflections from current and former students and teachers. Those who worked on the segment: Tyler Buckley, Noah Lehman, Mason Ortmann, JB Starkey and Lesley Starkey.

Also in attendance were members of Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education, Sturgis mayor Frank Perez and other local dignitaries.

The Sturgis High School marching band marched to Congress Street to open the event, and performed two songs for the finale, “Holding Out For a Hero” and “Try Everything.”

The Congress facility was built in 1924, at a cost of about $44,000, which is around $822,000 in today’s money, Gorsuch said.

It’s two-story concrete and brick building with six classrooms K-6. In 1952, seven additional rooms were added, and in 1964 a gymnasium, library and office were added.

In 1994, Eastwood School opened with grades 4-6, and Congress became K-3. In 2004, a new middle school opened on East Lafayette Street for grades 6-8. Congress became K-2.