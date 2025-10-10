Pivotal breaks ground on new Centreville addition

COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON

On Tuesday, representatives from Pivotal, Frederick Construction, the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce and more “broke ground” on a new, 10,000 square foot addition to Pivotal’s building in Centreville.

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County’s mental health and substance use treatment facility will be expanding over the next year.

On Tuesday, Pivotal broke ground on its new 10,000 square-foot, two-story addition to its building on 677 E. Main St. in Centreville, which will be the new home for the agency’s administrative offices and Affinity Clubhouse psychosocial rehab program.

“This is the first time we’re able to actually create an environment that is specifically designed for a psychosocial rehab program,” Pivotal CEO Cameron Bullock said. “We’re able to create a space that’s truly for them.”

The new space, which will have two 5,000 square-foot floors, is a $4.9 million project for the agency, which will add on the new space to the east side of the building.

On the bottom floor will be an expansion for the Clubhouse program, which gives clients in the program skills and experience in a few different career fields, including kitchen work, clerical work, and banking work. Those programs are there, Bullock said, to help clients expand their skills and be able to interact with the “real world.”

“It’ll have a kitchen that is a commercial-like kitchen that is designed to emulate a real-life commercial kitchen to be able to understand and know how to function in a commercial kitchen,” Bullock said. “There’s also a clerical unit for help and learning on how to do clerical services, and we have a banking unit as well. “

Bullock said the program has bounced around to different places in the county over the last few years, including to the old Sturgis Journal building in Sturgis prior to the program taking residence in Centreville. With how much the program has grown over the years, growing from 15 to 20 people a few years ago to between 35 and 40 per day, Bullock said they have outgrown their current space.

“We’ve had to purchase larger vehicles, we’re planning to engage with the SJCTA to help get people to and from, and it’s just become a lot larger than it used to be,” Bullock said. “So, we’re having to think outside the box to be able to create a space to be able to continue to function and serve St. Joseph County.

“This space is truly designed with their input with the things that are beneficial to them as what their needs are, and we’re hoping to see the program continue to expand,” Bullock said.

The top floor having administrative offices will be a welcome sight for Pivotal employees. Bullock said when the agency launched its Behavioral Health Urgent Care (BHUC) program in the west wing of the office, they had to move many administrative offices out of the wing to make room, as BHUCs are requirements for Pivotal’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) status. That, Bullock said, happened around the same time as the Clubhouse expansion.

Funds for the project will come primarily from a mortgage the agency took out through Farmer’s State Bank, and may also be using local funds and Medicaid funds to fund the project.

Construction will be done by Frederick Construction, and was scheduled to get started this week, but Bullock said they were a week behind already because of what he called a “disagreement of permits and coordinating everything.” Construction is slated to wrap up on July 3, 2026.

Overall, Bullock hopes the expansion will be a positive for the agency, its clients, and the people of St. Joseph County as a whole.

“I just hope that it’s another expansion for our community to be able to serve more clients than we’ve ever had before in an environment that is more conducive for them,” Bullock said.